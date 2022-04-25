April, 20, 2022
Larry J. Graf, 81, of Hutchinson passed away April 20 at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe. Memorial service was 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.
Laurance "Larry" Graf was born on Dec. 11, 1940, in Elko, Nevada. He was the son of Philip and Ethel (Bellinger) Graf. Larry was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. In 1947, they moved from Nevada to Minnesota. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1959. He furthered his education at Brown Institute and graduated in 1960.
On Oct. 30, 1960, Larry was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Kathy Krueger at Franklin Street Baptist Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three sons, David, Steven and James. Larry and Kathy resided in Hutchinson until 2000, when they moved to their home on Lake Manuella in Ellsworth Township, Meeker County. They shared 47 years of marriage until Kathy passed away from cancer on April 19, 2008. On June 26, 2010, Larry married Sherry Connaughty of Winona. They moved to Winona in 2017, where they made their home. Larry and Sherry shared 11 years of marriage until Sherry passed away on March 8, 2022.
Larry was employed at KDUZ radio for 41 years. He started as an announcer and slowly worked his way up to being President and Owner of the Company. In addition to his 41-year career at KDUZ, Larry owned a restaurant with a client of his, who also owned the Dairy Queen. They opened the restaurant in the mid 1960's and they also had a route of jukeboxes and pinball machines. In the 1970's, Larry and a few of his friends started Little Crow Records. They had a recording studio and offices in downtown Hutchinson. They specialized in polka bands as two of the owners, Wally Pikal and Lester Schuft, both had their own bands.
Larry was a very active member of his community, including being president of UPI Broadcasters in the early 1960's and Master Sergeant and Pilot in Civil Air Patrol. He was a member of the Hutchinson Jaycee's from 1961-1970 and served on the Hutchinson Park and Recreation Board from 1965-1970. He was the former President and board member of the Hutchinson Youth Hockey Association and a Charter Member of Hutchinson Ambassadors which he was President for in 1979. Larry was a 20-year member of the Optimist Club, he served in all offices including President of the local club, District Lt. Governor, and district membership chairman. In 20 years of membership, he signed up 47 new members and was the first President to bring the club membership to over 100 members. He served on the Burns Manor Nursing Home board from 1978-1989, he served the last five years as President. Larry was a charter member of the McLeod County Regional Rail Authority, serving the last 14 years as treasurer. He retired from the Authority in 2010. Larry was a board member of the Hutchinson Community Development Corporation from 1993-1997. He served on the Board of Trustees Minnesota Southwest Initiative Foundation from 1996-2000. Larry was director of the Minnesota Broadcasters Association from 1990-1994, secretary from 1994-1995, treasurer from 1995-1996, vice chair from 1996-1997, chair elect from 1997-1998, and chair from 1998-1999. He was a charter member and past president of the Luce Line Railroad Model Railroad Club. Larry was president of the Lake Manuella Improvement Association from 2001-2007 and former Ellsworth Township supervisor and past chairman, first elected in 2007, where he served for a total of nine years. He was a former board member of Citizens Bank & Trust, where he served for 15 plus years, as well as a former member of the Tuesday Morning Breakfast Club, where he served as president from 2007-2008. Larry was a former member of the Darwin Lions Club. He was also a long-term usher and served on boards of Shalom Baptist Church in Hutchinson. When Larry and Sherry moved to Winona, he became a board member of the University Village Home Owners Association, where he served for three years. He also participated in the Big Brother program and served on the Brown College Advisory Board.
Larry enjoyed spending his time out on Lake Manuella, near Darwin, and also on his houseboat on the Mississippi River with his family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling to Nevada each year and yearly trips each May to the Governor's Fishing Opener.
Larry is survived by his children, David (Heather) Graf of Hutchinson, Steven (Shari) Graf of Hutchinson, James (Beth) Graf of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Kyle Graf, Shawn Graf, Ryan (Charlene Dale) Clouse, Brittney (Daniel) Baumgartner, Casey Rotzien; great grandchildren, Carter Clouse, Onnika Dale, Braeden Nelson, Colton Nelson, Olivia Nelson; brother Carl (Shirley) Graf; brothers-in-law, Richard (Mary Anne Casey) Krueger, Joel Krueger; sister-in-law Susan (Rick) Turner; step-children, Chris (Tom) Brandt, Josh (Amy) Connaughty, Roger (Michelle) Connaughty II; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Ethel Graf; wife, Kathy Graf; late wife, Sherry Connaughty-Graf.
