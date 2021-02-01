Jan. 26, 2021
Larry L. Heller, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Centracare St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Memorial service was Saturday, Jan. 30, at Riverside Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Arnold Allison officiated. Worship Leader was Jesse Utecht. Congregational hymns were "Amazing Grace," "I Can Only Imagine," "Mountain Of Love" and "Jesus, Take All Of Me (Just As I Am).” Honorary urn bearers were Madyson Heller and Kendall Heller. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Larry Lee Heller was born Oct. 2, 1945, in Glencoe. He was the son of Marvin and Alice (Stark) Heller. Larry grew up in Gibbon, with his two sisters, Eileen and Millie and brother Norman. He was a graduate of the Gibbon High School Class of 1964.
Larry entered active military service in the United States Navy Oct. 8, 1965, in Minneapolis. He was aboard the SS Yosemite and did one-year short duty at the Meridian Air Base in Mississippi. He then went to Morocco for 15 months and was also stationed in Naples, Italy, and the island of Malta. He received an honorable discharge Oct. 7, 1969, in Newport, Rhode Island. Larry achieved the rank of Fireman and earned a National Defense Service Medal.
In 1971, Larry was united in marriage to Andrea Schiro. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Eric Thomas Oct. 12, 1973, and Nicholas Lee Sept. 3, 1979. Larry and Andrea resided in Brownton, and later made their home in Hutchinson, in 1999. They shared 48 years of marriage until Andrea passed away Feb. 2, 2019.
Larry was employed at 3M in Hutchinson until he retired in 2003. He was also a firefighter and first responder in Brownton for 14 years. Larry was a member of Riverside Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the Polar Bear Snowmobiling Club and the Lions Club in Brownton. When Larry moved to Hutchinson, he became a member of the Disabled American Veterans #37 and the American Legion Post 96. Larry also volunteered his time at Lutheran Social Services.
Larry enjoyed camping, fishing, going to movies, and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed watching Nick's baseball games and going on dates with Andrea. Larry's favorite thing to do was hang out with his grandchildren. He just loved being around people. Larry was one of those guys that you could have a two-hour conversation with and not get one word in. It didn't matter who you were or where you were, he just wanted to stop and talk.
Larry passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Centracare St. Cloud Hospital, at the age of 75 years. He will be greatly missed.
Larry is survived by his sons, Eric Heller, Nicholas Heller and his wife Sarah; grandchildren, Madyson Heller, Kendall Heller, and Aiden Silge; sisters, Millie Doering, Eileen Kokesch; brother Norman Doering; many other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Alice Heller; and wife Andrea Heller.
