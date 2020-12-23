Nov. 24, 2020
Larry R. Housman, 75, of Buffalo Lake, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Hutchinson Health Hospital. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake, with interment in the Buffalo Lake City Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Lutter officiating. Organist is Brenda Leske. Congregational hymns are “When Peace Like A River”, “How Great Thou Art”, “O Little Town Of Bethlehem”, and “Amazing Grace”. Urn bearers are Dayne Duce, Blair Duce, and Dalton Duce. Military Honors by Carl O. Potter American Legion Post 135 of Hector.
Larry Richard Housman was born July 14, 1945, to Lloyd and Myrtle (Nelson) Housman at Litchfield Hospital. He was baptized at Arndahl Lutheran Church. They lived on a farm northeast of Cosmos and Larry attended country school in grades one and two. They moved to Cosmos in 1952 and Larry attended third through 12th grade, graduating from Cosmos High School in 1963.
Larry’s first job out of high school was traveling to Idaho for fall grain harvest. He was drafted into the United States Navy in 1964. He was working at Hutchinson Manufacturing when he met his future wife through his classmates Jan and Shirley. On April 29, 1967, he was united in marriage to Sandra Ruschmeyer at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. Their marriage was blessed with one daughter, Michelle, and one son, Eric. Larry worked for Target in Hopkins, in 1968 and they moved to Chaska. In 1970, he began working for 3M Company in Hutchinson, and they moved to Buffalo Lake. Larry retired from 3M in 2003. After retirement, he spent several years working for Ladd Ginsburg during corn harvest, a job that he loved doing and anxiously waited for the call each fall.
Larry joined the Buffalo Lake Fire Department as a volunteer fireman in 1971 and retired after 19 years of service to the community.
Larry waited impatiently for deer hunting season. He also loved fishing, snowmobiling and camping for many years in the Paynesville area. Larry and Sandy loved to travel and went on several two-week motorcycle trips with friends over the years, visiting many states and traveling back roads. They also spent several winters after retirement in Apache Junction, Arizona, with their fifth wheel camper.
Larry is survived by his wife Sandra Housman; daughter Michelle (Brian) Duce; son Eric Housman; grandsons, Dayne, Blair and Dalton Duce; aunt Muriel Putzier; cousins, Gail Nelson, Jim Putzier, David (Ann) Nelson, Robert (DeAnn) Nelson, Julie Pavri and many Housman cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Myrtle Housman; grandparents, Carl T. and Annie Nelson and Charles and Xenia Housman; uncle David Putzier; uncle and aunt Curtis and Ethel Nelson; cousin Tom Putzier; Housman uncles, Alva, John, Glen, Floyd, Maynard and Clifford; and aunts, Flossie Baughman, and Leona Engelson and their spouses.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.