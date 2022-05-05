Feb. 3, 2022
Laura M. Wendorff, 100, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Memorial service was May 5, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Paul Otte Soloist was Paul Otte, “O Blessed Spring”. Congregational hymns were “Sweet By and By”, “Traveling Home” and “We Proclaim Our Faith”. Urn bearers were, Susan Luthens, Julie Trick, Thomas Wendorff and VFW 906 Auxiliary.
Laura Martha Wendorff was born on Jan. 25, 1922, at home in Cedar Mills Township. She was the daughter of Emil and Augusta (Kohn) Hoff. Laura was baptized as an infant on Feb. 19, 1922, at home by the Rev. G. Fisher, and confirmed in her faith as a youth on July 12, 1936, by the Rev. Carl Plocher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Laura received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1940.
On Nov. 26, 1942, Laura was united in marriage to Donald Wendorff by the Rev. W. G. Voight at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. This marriage was blessed with three children, LaVonne, Donna Mae and Dale. After Donald returned from military service in World War II, in Dec. of 1945, they lived with his brother, Everett Wendorff, on a farm, and later moved to Hutchinson in June of 1947. They shared 73 years of marriage before the passing of Donald on Aug. 4, 2016.
After graduation, Laura worked various jobs in Hutchinson. She worked as a clerk and bookkeeper at J.C. Penney and as a clerk at Corson’s clothing store. Laura was the first office woman for Hutchinson Technology when it had its beginning in the Wendorff chicken coop in 1965. She retired in 1975. Laura and Donald enjoyed traveling after retirement. They wintered in Florida, Texas, and Arizona where they lived in Sierra Leone Mobile Court in Apache Junction for ten years. She joined Peace Lutheran Church in 1947, and was an active member. Laura taught Sunday school for 18 years and helped at Vacation Bible school. She was also a member of Dorcas and Ladies Aid and worked at many funerals. Laura was an active member of the Hutchinson Hospital Auxiliary from 1977 to 2005, and a former member of VFW Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary.
Laura enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting, lots of sewing and playing cards. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Laura moved to Ecumen Pines in Feb. of 2015, and after many surgeries spent five months in Glencoe Regional Health, before moving back to Ecumen Pines in April of 2018.
Laura passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson, at the age of 100 years. Blessed be her memory.
Laura is survived by her son, Dale (Betty) Wendorff of Hudson, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Dr. Ronnell Hansen of Eagan, Bobbi Jo (Alex) Reese of Arlington, Texas, Laura Jean (Kyle) Lemke of Hudson, Wisconsin, Carl Wendorff of Ashburn, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Logan, Aya, and Astrid Hansen; many other relatives and friends.
Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Augusta Swanson; step-father Oscar Swanson; husband Donald Wendorff; daughters, Donna Mae Wendorff in infancy and LaVonne (Allen) Hansen; sister Vera (Lindeman) Ferencik and her husbands, Harry Lindeman and Andy Ferencik; brothers, Raymond (Delores) Hoff, David (Betty) Hoff.
