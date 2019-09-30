Sept. 27, 2019
LaVay Marie (Mueller) Sutterfield, 83, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 27, in Sartell. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 2nd Street NW, Hayfield, Minnesota, with funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield.
She was born Aug. 2, 1936, in Dodge Center, Minnesota, to Leonard and Maude Mueller of Sargeant, and graduated from Hayfield High School.
LaVay was a church organist for a period of time at the First Presbyterian Church in Hayfield. She attended classes at Macalester College in St Paul, and was a secretary on an intercontinental ballistic missile program at Martin Aircraft in Denver, Colorado, where she met her future husband, John Sutterfield. He was an airman stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver. The couple married in 1960 in Hayfield and settled in Rochester. In 1965, they moved to Albert Lea, and in 1976, to Litchfield.
LaVay worked for Minnesota Department of Social Services in Freeborn County, and later Meeker county, and eventually retired from that career. The Sutterfield's later lived for a time in Sauk Rapids, and then St. Cloud, before living their final days in Sartell.
LaVay was a friend to all and delighted in the Lord, serving and worshipping him while serving others all the days of her life.
LaVay is survived by her son Colonel Jon Sutterfield, U.S. Air Force (retired) and his wife, Sherri, of Shawnee, Oklahoma; her daughter Vicki Marie Sutterfield of Lakeville; grandchildren, Jacob of Minneapolis, Brandon Sala of Shawnee, Oklahoma and Stephanie Hill of Stratford, Oklahoma; and great-grandchild Zayden Sala of Shawnee, Oklahoma.
LaVay was preceded in death by her parents; husband John Thomas Sutterfield; and brother Harold Mueller and his wife Twylah (Hegna) Mueller.
