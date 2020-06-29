March 29, 2020
Laverna Elizabeth (Perschau) Mackenthun, 95, of Glencoe passed away Sunday, March 29, at Glencoe Regional Health. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Gathering of family and friends and reception will be at the church immediately following the service. All are welcome to attend. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorials preferred. The service will be live streamed on First Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Facebook page. You can also access the live streamed service via the church’s website at firstglencoe.org and click watch worship services online. The Rev. Daniel Welch officiating. Organist is Paul Otte. Soloists are Laverna’s godchild and Jane Thiele Henderson performing “In The Garden” and “I Can Only Imagine.” Congregational hymn is “How Great Thou Art.” Honorary casket bearers are Laverna’s great-grandchildren, Makayla Aylsworth, Morgan Aylsworth, Jessica Headlee, Michael Headlee, Alyssa Zellmann, Taryn Zellmann, Peyton Zellmann, Sophia Busche, Isabelle Busche, Jackson Mackenthun, Dalilah Mackenthun, Jameson Mackenthun, Quinn Mackenthun, Cora Mackenthun, Anthony Escen and Samuel Escen. Casket bearers Laverna’s grandchildren, Michelle Headlee, Stacy Zellmann, Ryan Mackenthun, Amanda Escen, Scott Mackenthun, Amy Aylsworth, Christopher Busche and Evan Busche.
Laverna Elizabeth (Perschau) Mackenthun was born June 22, 1924 in Sumter Township, Brownton. She was the daughter of Robert and Dorothea (Bargmann) Perschau. Laverna was baptized as an infant July 13, 1924, by the Rev. E. Kolbe and later was confirmed in her faith as a youth April 10, 1938, by the Rev. Alfred Streufert, both at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Laverna received her education in Glencoe, attending Glencoe High School through ninth grade.
On April 22, 1945, Laverna was united in marriage to Clement “Clem” Edward Mackenthun by the Rev. Alfred Streufert at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Laverna was born, raised and lived for 80 years on the family farm. Laverna and Clement’s marriage was blessed with three children, Dale, Merlin and Jolene. They shared more than 65 years of marriage until Clement passed away Feb. 16, 2011.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Laverna helped on the family farm. She was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. As her ministry to the church, she proudly served the Ladies Aid and LWML.
Laverna enjoyed working in her garden, canning, going fishing, quilting, embroidering, playing cards and bingo. She also enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play basketball and watching the Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves. Laverna loved to bake cookies, pies and bars, which she shared with others. Family was very important to her and she joyfully cherished the time spent with them and her friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Laverna is survived by her son Merlin Mackenthun and his wife Jan of Brownton; daughter Jolene Busche and her husband Danny of Winthrop; daughter-in-law Jill Mackenthun of Brownton; grandchildren Michelle Headlee, Stacy Zellmann and her husband Nathan, Ryan Mackenthun and his wife Tanya, Amanda Escen and her husband Mark, Scott Mackenthun and his wife Jackie, Amy Aylsworth, Christopher Busche and his wife Emily, Evan Busche and his fiancée Kimberly Klingelhutz; great-grandchildren, Makayla and Morgan Aylsworth, Jessica and Michael Headlee, Alyssa, Taryn and Peyton Zellmann, Sophia and Isabelle Busche, Jackson, Dalilah and Jameson Mackenthun, Quinn and Cora Mackenthun, and Anthony and Samuel Escen; brother- and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Mackenthun, Gene Mackenthun and his wife Sharon, and Lilah Mackenthun; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Laverna was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Dorothea Perschau; husband Clement “Clem” Mackenthun; son Dale Mackenthun.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com.