July 31, 2019
Laverne Ella (Wacker) Lehmberg, 91, of Glencoe passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, at Church of Peace in Glencoe with interment following at Hillcrest Cemetery in Glencoe. Officiating will be the Rev. Matthew Orendorff. Organist will be Kathy Neubarth. Congregational hymns will be “The Garden,” “Just As I Am,” “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” Honorable casket bearers will be Wallace Warnke, Ben Sandberg, Roger Raduenz, Timothy Hardel and Laverne’s grandchildren. Casket bearers will be Tom Warnke, Larry Bipes, Islam Barrera, David Mathwig, Skylar Hopkins and Robert Nelson.
Laverne Ella (Wacker) Lehmberg was born Nov. 28, 1927, in Arlington, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Emil and Louise (Baessler) Wacker. Laverne was baptized as an infant and later was confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Green Isle. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 145:18-19. Laverne attended school through the 10th grade.
On Dec. 15, 1946, Laverne was united in marriage to Clarence Lehmberg at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Green Isle. After their marriage, they moved to the William Warnke farm, north of Glencoe, where they lived until the time Clarence retired. At that time, they purchased their home in Glencoe. Laverne and Clarence were blessed with two daughters, Mary and Judy. They shared over 62 years of marriage until Clarence passed away Aug. 22, 2009.
Laverne worked for many years at Strutwear and Telex in Glencoe. Then, Laverne was the manager of Food-n-Fuel in Glencoe until she retired. After retirement, she worked part time in the canteen at Green Giant in Glencoe. Laverne was an active member of Church of Peace since her marriage in 1946. But her work didn’t stop there, after “final” retirement they spent countless days at Lake Ida in Alexandria where she continued to “work” around the campground.
Laverne took a great deal of pleasure in her vegetable and flower gardens. She enjoyed embroidering, quilting, sewing, crossword puzzles, making jewelry, fishing, camping, watching Wheel of Fortune and The Family Feud and listening to country and gospel music. Laverne loved looking at recipe magazines, and it was hard to beat with her cooking, baking and canning. Most of all she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Laverne always looked forward to spending time with them. She enjoyed cooking and baking with them and working in the garden together.
When Laverne needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident of Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson and passed away. Blessed be her memory.
Laverne is survived by her children, Mary Nelson and her husband, Myron, of Gaylord and Judy Bipes of Glencoe; grandchildren, Lori Messner and her husband Kendal, Amy Templin and her husband Melvin, Jodi Kirsch, Barbara McMillen and her husband Mark, Becky Havelka and her husband Mike and Robert Nelson and his wife Michelle; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen Quast of Arlington, Janice Shaughnessy of Belle Plaine and Donald Wacker and his wife, Marlys, of Glencoe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Laverne was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Louise Wacker; husband Clarence Lehmberg; grandson Michael Bipes; great-granddaughter Dakota Montgomery; and sisters, Rosella Hardel, Dora Mueller, Elvera Mathwig and Darlene Raduenz..
The family invites everyone to the luncheon immediately following the committal service.
