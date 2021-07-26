July 22, 2021
Lavira "Tootie" E. Westphal, 71, of rural Stewart, passed away Thursday, July 22, at Olivia Hospital. Funeral services were Monday, July 26, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart, with interment in Grafton Cemetery, Grafton Township. The Rev. Mahlon Bekedam officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Congregational hymns were "The Old Rugged Cross," "Jesus Loves Me" and "Amazing Grace." Honorary casket bearers were Jean Binger, Jason Jakobitz, Robyn Scott, Michelle Rosenau, Doug Rosenau and Collin Rosenau. Casket bearers were Donnie Binger, Brad Dobberstein, Charles Grimm, Donnie Scott, Mike Markgraf and Kevin Dettman.
Lavira "Tootie" Erma Westphal was born Feb. 17, 1950, in Hector Township. She was the daughter of Gust and Elvira (Berger) Binger. Lavira was baptized as an infant at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hector, and later confirmed in her faith as a young adult at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart. She received her education at Hector High School.
On Sept. 4, 1965, Lavira was united in marriage to Stan Westphal in Spirit Lake, Iowa. This marriage was blessed with three children, Jill, Wesley and Weston. Lavira and Stan resided and farmed in Preston Lake Township, rural Stewart. They shared 55 years of marriage.
Lavira was a loving homemaker and enjoyed tending to her family. She was very active in the farming operation and was always busy with chores. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart.
Lavira enjoyed being home on the farm, she was very active doing barn and fieldwork in her younger years. In her later years, she enjoyed delivering field lunches and the grease gun to the farmers in the field. Off of the farm, Lavira enjoyed daytime shopping trips, visiting flower gardens, attending fairs, and going out to eat. She also helped the F.R.E.E. group decorate at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Lavira particularly enjoyed celebrating the Fourth of July. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Lavira is survived by her husband Stan Westphal of Preston Lake Township, rural Stewart; children, Jill Westphal of Stewart, Wesley Westphal of Buffalo Lake, and Weston Westphal of Stewart; brother Vern Binger of New Ulm; nieces and nephews, Allen Kutzke and his wife Sandy, Mary "Sue" Binger, Jean Merkel, Janet Rucker and her husband Matt, Cindy Montes, Bonnie Binger, Donnie Binger, Jody Binger, Jeff Binger, Diane Pautzke and her husband Dave, Dale Binger, and Danette Binger; many other relatives and friends.
Lavira was preceded in death by her parents Gustav and Elvira Binger; sister Ludena Kutzke Rousch; brother Duaine Binger; and nieces and nephews, Jerry Binger, Sheri Binger, Jon Binger, Kevin Binger, James Binger and Denise Ost.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.