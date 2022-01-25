Lavon M. Silverberg, age 95 of Litchfield, died on Jan. 23, 2022, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A private family service will be at a later date.
Lavon Maye Silverberg, the daughter of Tonnes and Anna (Miller) Anderson, was born on Oct. 9, 1926, in Ruthton. She graduated from Ruthton High School in 1945 and was united in marriage to Hardy Silverberg on April 18, 1948, at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Litchfield. Lavon moved to Litchfield where she was a homemaker. She was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She loved being involved in the church, and singing with the choir and Choralaires. She enjoyed word searches, playing games (especially bingo), and singing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and going on trips with them.
Lavon is survived by her children, David (Debbie) Silverberg of Bettendorf, Iowa, Dan Silverberg of Tuscon, Arizona, and Jon (Penny) Silverberg of Litchfield; grandchildren, Amy, Brad (Kaya), Katie (Dustin) and Jonah; and great-granddaughter Stella Lavon Silverberg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tonnes and Anna; husband Hardy; and sister Pearl.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com.