Aug. 16, 2021
LaVonne Boyum, 83, of Hector, died Monday, Aug. 16, peacefully surrounded by her family at home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 19, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with the Rev. Mark Richardson officiating. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m., Thursday at the church prior to the service. Burial is at 2:15 p.m. at the Central Lutheran Cemetery in rural Franklin. Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.
LaVonne Elda Boyum was born June 10, 1938 in rural Fairfax, to Harvey and Elvira (Hillman) Grams. She was baptized and confirmed at Emanuel Lutheran Church in rural Fairfax. LaVonne attended District 56 School for six years, then Emanuel Lutheran School for two years in Wellington Township. She went to Fairfax High School and graduated in 1956. After high school, LaVonne went to Beauty School in Mankato. LaVonne was united in marriage to Delbert Ralph Boyum, also of Fairfax, April 27, 1957 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Wellington Township. Together they raised their four children. After marriage, LaVonne worked as a beautician in New Ulm. Later, she worked in the B.F. Goodrich factory. They moved to Fairmont when Delbert started working for the MN DOT in 1961. They later moved to Cosmos, and in 1964 they moved to Hector. Delbert’s MN DOT supervisor job for the Marshall area had them moving to Marshall for 11 years. They then returned to Hector full-time when Delbert’s job took him to the Hutchinson area. LaVonne did daycare in her home for many children both in Hector and Marshall. They retired July 7, 1997. In retirement, they have been the Campground Host and Hostess for Lake Carlos State Park near Alexandria. They spent their winter months in Parker, Arizona. LaVonne enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling. She also had a passion for sewing.
LaVonne is survived by her husband Delbert; her children, Lori (Bruce) Engebretson of Osakis and Mission, Texas, Beth (Daniel) Elliot of Sacred Heart, Dan (Lisa) Boyum of Chanhassen, and Amy (Doug) Buboltz of Hector; her grandchildren, Morgan (Nick) Lecy with child Luke, Molly (Tanner) Brouwer, Dana (Ian) Engstrom with child Cooper, Zachary Boyum, Isaac Boyum, Matthew Boyum, Connor Buboltz, Katherine Buboltz, and Isabel Buboltz; her step-grandchildren, Bree (Phil) Lukens with children, Lilly, Kate, Emma, & Hailey, Brook (Nate) Horton with child Georgia, and Tiffany (Mark) Bauer with children, Isaac & Anna; her siblings, Lorraine Lentz, Erdine (Stern) Albrecht, Joy Friton; her brother-in-law Bob (Joy) Boyum; her sisters-in-law, Marlys Boyum and Gerry Grams.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Elvira Grams; her in-laws Arthur and Phyllis Boyum; her son-in-law,Roger Hanson; her grandsons, Benjamin Hanson and Jeffrey Hanson; her great-grandson Lincoln Brouwer; her brother Maynard Grams; her brothers-in-law, Wayne Boyum, Rodney (Sandra) Boyum, Frederic Lentz, and Paul Friton.
Blessed Be Her Memory