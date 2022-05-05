Dec. 15, 2019
LaVonne Norma Hansen, known by her grandchildren as grandma Von, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75, on Dec. 15, 2019, in her town of birth, Hutchinson.
Born March 10, 1944, LaVonne was confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church May 18, 1958, and attended Hutchinson High School graduating May 29, 1962, at the top of her class, receiving a letter of commendation from the National Merit Scholars program. While attending Mankato State College, she married Allen Hans Hansen in Hutchinson, Aug. 21, 1966, subsequently graduating on Dec. 16, 1966. They both welcomed a son, Ronnell, in 1967.
LaVonne continued academics, completing a bachelor’s degree in computer science and math at the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State Colleges, and went on to work for Control Data in maintenance of Dept of Defense databases, including seven years at the backup storage facility in Ontario, Canada, from the years 1970 through 1976. Upon her return to Minnesota in 1976, LaVonne continued warehouse and project management for Control Data, National Cash Register, and Seagate Corporations. While working full-time, she completed an MBA at the College of St. Thomas, with specialization in project management, and by the mid 1980’s was considered one of the Twin Cities top female executives.
In 1991, LaVonne and Allen returned to Hutchinson, building a custom home, wanting to be closer to family and friends, with whom they enjoyed frequent visits and projects. LaVonne joined Hutchinson Technology Incorporated that year, managing Computer systems for US and Thailand facilities for a company which started in her parent’s chicken coop, siting a manufacturing headquarters upon the family farm. Always active, even in retirement, LaVonne enjoyed sharing her professional talents with business start-ups and philanthropic organizations, including Minnesota Head Injury, Hutchinson Housing and Redevelopment Authority and helping organize the family seasonal warehouse storage business.
LaVonne’s passions included playing with and teaching her three grandchildren, frequent visits with her mother Laura, collecting fabric, sewing, painting, gardening, and spending time with furry friends at the humane society.
After her unexpected passing, so many who knew her made many comments, on what a friendly, kind and generous person she was to everyone – truly moving testimony as to who she was, and how many lives she touched.
At time of passing, she was preceded in death by her father Donald Herman Wendorff (98); and survived by her mother Laura Martha Wendorff (97); brother Dale Donald Wendorff (62); her husband of 53 years, Allen Hans Hansen (72); her son Ronnell Allen Hansen (52); and her much loved grandchildren, Logan (8), Aya (6), and Astrid (4).