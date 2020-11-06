Nov. 2, 2020
LaVonne J. Flemming, 72, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Nov. 2, at Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral service was Friday, Nov. 6, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, with interment in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Peace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 66, Cosmos, MN 56228. The Rev. Vicki Toutges officiated. Organist was Charles Lietzau. Soloist was Mark Dallmann performing “The Lord’s Prayer,” “Day By Day” and “How Great Thou Art.” Reader was Howard Pederson. Casket bearers were David Reinke, Brian Pederson, Jeremy Kurth, Jamie Kurth, Oray Tangen, Blake Flemming, Caden Flemming and Kale Flemming.
LaVonne Jean Flemming was born Jan. 5, 1948, in Willmar. She was the daughter of Raymond and Genevieve (Biehoffer) Pederson. LaVonne was baptized as an infant March 14, 1948, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Brookfield Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township. She received her education in Hector, and was a graduate of the Hector High School Class of 1966.
On Sept. 14, 1968, LaVonne was united in marriage to James “Jim” Flemming at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. This marriage was blessed with three sons, Thomas, Chad and Jason. LaVonne and Jim resided and farmed in rural Cosmos until May 21, 2010, when they moved to Hutchinson. They shared 41 years of marriage until Jim passed away June 20, 2010.
LaVonne was employed at Green Giant in Glencoe, worked at 3M in Hutchinson, went on to work as a part-time cook for Cosmos School District, then held various positions at Walmart in Hutchinson, as well as being a full-time mother and farm wife.
LaVonne was a very active community member, participating in the Cosmos Women’s Club, Card Clubs, 4-H and Holstein Association, Red Hat, and many events/committees at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. She and Jim were on the stained-glass window committee and picked out the butterfly and easter lily windows for the church.
LaVonne enjoyed gardening flowers, all holiday traditions, traveling, playing cards, and making Swedish weave afghans and greeting cards. She was known for her amazing Christmas and monster cookies.
Her time spent socializing with friends and family meant everything to her. She loved making people laugh with her funny stories and heartfelt kindness. She was most proud of her three sons who brought her the greatest joy with their spouses and grandchildren.
Blessed be her memory.
LaVonne is survived by her sons, Thomas Flemming and his wife Tiffany of Minnetrista, Chad Flemming and his wife Krista of Shakopee, and Jason Flemming and his wife Kammi of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; grandchildren, Blake and his fiance Jackie Ehlert, Taylor and Zoey Flemming, Caden and Kale Flemming, and Mariah and Makayla Flemming; sisters, Sharon Reinke and her husband Gordy of Hutchinson, Janel Tangen and her husband Don of Glencoe, and Janice Kurth and her husband Lenny of New Ulm; brother Howard Pederson and his wife Mary, of Becker; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Genny Pederson; husband Jim Flemming; and father- and mother-in-law Merrill and Lorene Flemming.
