May 4, 2020
Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wogensen, 84, of Shoreview passed away May 4. Services will be at a later date.
Larry was born in Litchfield to Lawrence C. and Marie Wogensen May 23, 1935. He went to high school at Litchfield High School and graduated in 1953. Larry went on to earn a degree in business and agriculture from the University of Minnesota, lettering in marching band.
He married Caryl Jean Youngberg in 1956 and they had four children together. Larry was proud of his Danish heritage. He cherished time spent with family and enjoyed hosting family holidays and summer picnics and making Ebelskivers for Christmas brunch.
He spent his career in the seed business at Barzen’s Seed Company, eventually becoming president and part owner before his retirement.
Larry loved his time spent marching in several drum and bugle corps, including Minnesota Brass, the Zuhrah Shrine Drum Corp, and the Zuhrah Shrine Band. He was active in the Masons and Zuhrah Shrine for more than 60 years. He enjoyed his dogs, reading, gardening, hunting, fishing, all Gopher sports, and all Minnesota professional sports.
Larry is survived by his wife Caryl; brother Jon (Betty) Wogensen of Lakeville; daughter Kim (Buck) Riesgraf; sons, Thomas Wogensen and Richard (Pam) Wogensen; 13 grandchildren, Rob, Jeremy, Jason (Steph) and Ben (Brittany) Riesgraf, Christina (Josh) Linden, Jaime (Ben) Cook, Lindsay (Matt) McCoy, and Emily (AJ) Pettersen, Zachary, Samantha, Dylan, Peter, Breanne and Chelsea Wogensen; and 17 great-grandchildren, Trae, Rylee, Abram, Connor, Elika, Cali, Haylee, Bentley, Roxie, Jasper, June, Rhys, Maddie, Everly, Clara, Holden and Brody; and many nieces and nephews.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence C. and Marie; and son Lawrence Stephen (Dawn) Wogensen.
Memorials preferred to Guild Incorporated, Attn.: Development Director, 130 S. Wabasha St., Suite 90, St. Paul, MN 55107, guildincorporates.org/donate/ or donor’s choice.
