Lawrence George “Larry” Ardolf, 84, of rural Lester Prairie was faced with many health issues the last two years, including throat cancer. He beat cancer in 2018, but his long, hard fight came to an end when he passed away April 28, 2020, with his loving family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake at a later date.
He was born Nov. 13, 1935, in Rich Valley Township, McLeod County, the son of George and Deloris (Nyman) Ardolf.
Larry honorably served his country in the United States Army and was a Korean War veteran.
He was joined in holy marriage to JoAnn Rozeske May 11, 1957, at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with three children.
Larry engaged in farming in Rich Valley Township for many years and also was formerly employed at Green Giant in Glencoe.
He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake.
Larry was active in many organizations including the American Legion, VFW, DAV, 40/8, the Knights of Columbus and the Silver Lake Sportsman’s Club. He was past commander Third District vise and financial officer for Post 141 of Silver Lake. Through the years, he enjoyed fishing and deer hunting.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years JoAnn; children, Jerry (Cindy) Ardolf, and Bonnie (Kevin Schermann) all of Silver Lake; three grandchildren, Ashley, Travis and Kayla; five great-grandchildren, Indy, Elli, Caleb, Emily and Olivia; sister Kay (Gary) Nowak of Silver Lake; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Al (Betty) Rozeske, and Rosemary (Harry) Stibal; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by son Randy; his parents; brother Dale; sister Janet Moberg; brother-in-law Al Moberg; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Joe and Angela Rozeske.
