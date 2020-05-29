April 28, 2020
Lawrence George “Larry” Ardolf, 84, of rural Lester Prairie, passed away on April 28 with his loving family by his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence G. “Larry” Ardolf will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12. A visitation will be at the Maresh Funeral Home 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Further visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with Maresh Funeral Home, Silver Lake. Online condolences can be made at mareshfuneralhome.com