Nov. 22, 2020
Lawrence "Larry" Walz, 74, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, at his home in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, Nov. 27, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were "Glory and Praise To Our God,” "On Eagle's Wings,” “Blest Be the Lord,” "Fly Like A Bird," "Song of Farewell," and "Be Not Afraid." Casket bearers were Joe Griebe, Mike Iden, Terry Knoll, John Mons, Jason Miller and Justin Miller.
Lawrence "Larry" Raymond Walz was born March 28, 1946, in St. Cloud. He was the son of Francis and Marcella (Theisen) Walz. Larry grew up in the St. Joseph area. He was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. He received his education at the country school.
On Sept. 10, 1966, Larry was united in marriage to Carol Ann Webb at St. Adalbert's Catholic Church in Silver Lake. This marriage was blessed with three sons, Garry, Jay and Jason. Larry and Carol resided in Brownton and later moved to Hutchinson in 2015. They shared 54 years of marriage.
Larry farmed on Griebe Farm for 30 years. He was employed as a welder for Johnson Manufacturing Co. in Cokato. He then drove semi and later worked as a carpenter on the side until he retired due to health complications in the 1970s.
Larry was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the Hutchinson Knights of Columbus Council 4797 and the Brownton Rod and Gun Club.
Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. He also enjoyed caring for his lawn, working on lawnmowers and collecting wheel horse lawnmowers. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Larry passed away after a lengthy battle with health issues.
Blessed be his memory.
Larry is survived by his wife Carol Walz of Hutchinson; sons, Jay Walz and his wife Danielle of Ogma, and Jason Walz and his wife Michele of Winthrop; grandchildren, Cheyanne and Hannah Walz; siblings, Roman Walz of North Carolina, Anthony "Tony" Walz of Little Falls, Dennis Walz of Brooten, Melvin Walz and his wife Shirley of St. Cloud, Kevin Walz and his wife Marty of Clearwater, Francis "Andy" Walz and his wife Jean of Georgia, Daloris "Dee" Brown of Montrose, Thomas Walz and his wife Kathy of St. Cloud, and Nicholas Walz of North Carolina; sister-in-law MaryJane Walz of Brownton; and many other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Marcella Walz; son Garry Walz; siblings, Michael Walz and RoseMary Lang; and sister-in-law Rose Walz.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.