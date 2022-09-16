Sept. 12, 2022
Lawrence Rettmann, 76 of Hutchinson, formerly of Winthrop and Stewart, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Funeral service is Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Winthrop with burial in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Stewart.
Lawrence Albert Herman Rettmann was born Sept. 26, 1945 in Bismark Township to Alvin and Esther (Habeck) Rettmann. He attended Country School, Gibbon School, and was a 1963 graduate of Stewart Public School. Following graduation, Lawrence enlisted in the United States Navy. During his term, he was deployed to Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, Lawrence returned home where he met and married Vera Towers. They were married on Nov. 20, 1971 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, in Fernando. Last year Lawrence and Vera celebrated 50 years of marriage. The two were blessed with one son and three daughters. They raised their family in the Stewart and Winthrop areas.
Lawrence was a skilled boiler operator and over-the-road truck driver. In his early years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked cooking, photography, and was very social, always wanting to have a party for every event. Lawrence was a member of 40 & 8 National - Hutchinson Legion Post 96. He was a good man, husband, and father. He will be dearly missed.
Blessed be his memory.
Lawrence is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vera Rettmann; son, Andy (Nickie) Rettmann of Winthrop; grandchildren, Cole, Ella, Ashley, Dakota, and Brock; siblings, Larry (Bonnie) Rettmann of Belview, Sharon Meyer of Winthrop, Randy (Diane) Rettmann of Glencoe; many other relatives and friends.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Laurie, Amy, and Jennifer Rettmann; brothers-in-law, Allen Meyer and Dave Towers.
