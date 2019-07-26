June 3, 2019
Lawrence J. Winter, 72, of Glencoe passed away June 3 at United Hospital of St. Paul.
He was born Sept. 29, 1946, to Leo and Marie Winter of Glencoe. He graduated from Glencoe High School in 1964 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the fall of 1964. Larry served in the Navy Submarine Division as a master electrician for seven years and was honorably discharged in 1971. From there he attended forestry and horticulture schools in Oregon and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. After, he moved back to Glencoe.
He worked for the city of Hutchinson Parks Department until retiring in 2009. During retirement, he was actively involved as a volunteer at McLeod County Historical Society, Glencoe Park Board and Advisory Board for the Bone Builder Program.
Larry resided in Glencoe until his death.
Larry will be remembered for his love of and expertise in the field of horticulture, photography, and the many hours he enjoyed tending to the family garden at his Glencoe residence. With that in mind, a memorial garden is being planned in his honor.
He is survived by his two children, Beatrice and Cedric Winter; sisters, Marian Filk, Virginia Jensen and Ann Mevissen (Mark); brother Mike (Ginny) Winter of Santa Rosa California; brother-in-law John Seemann; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Marie Winter; sister Julie Seemann; and brothers-in-law, Robert Filk and Vernon ‘Bud' Jensen.