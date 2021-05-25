May 23, 2021
Lee E. “Groucho” Johnson, 65, of Litchfield died Sunday, May 23, at the Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A Celebration of Life will be 3-6 p.m., Friday June 11, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. A private family graveside service will be at another time. Military honors will be held by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Lee Edward Johnson, the son of John H. and Doris (Oberg) Johnson, was born Aug. 16, 1955, in Litchfield. He grew up in Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1973. He continued his education at culinary school before entering the US Air Force in January of 1974. He served in Amsterdam and in Great Falls, Montana. Lee has treasured his life-long friendships with his military buddies. After his service he returned to Litchfield in 1978. On Aug. 22, 1978, he married Bonnie Haggart. Lee worked as a cook at several restaurants including Nystrom’s, Library Square, Timbers, Parkview and Swans Café. He also helped his family with milking on the Rick dairy farm. He was a member of American Legion Post #104. He enjoyed watching football, especially the Vikings. As a kid he played baseball and later softball with the Mindle Acres softball team. Lee also enjoyed music, attending concerts and looked forward to trips to Duluth for the Blues Fest. He especially loved his family and spending time with his friends. He will be remembered as a kind and friendly people person and as a regular at the Legion.
He is survived by his sisters, Shirley (Donald) Rick, Bonnie Thompson, and Marlene (Gary) Wilder all of Litchfield. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Roberta Maas, Burton Johnson, Paul Rick, Ryan Rick, Ruth Rick, Jody Robertson, Lisa Anderson; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Dean H. Johnson; former wife Bonnie Haggart; and special friend Judy Wimmer.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com.