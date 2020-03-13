March 11, 2020
Lee O. Valiant Sr., 90 of Forest City, died on Wednesday March 11, at the Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Friday March 20, at the Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday March 19 at the Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield, with a 7:30 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at St. Gertrude’s Catholic Cemetery in Forest City. Military Honors will be provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Lee Ordean Valiant Sr., the son of Lloyd and Orella (Letourneau) Valiant was born Oct. 24, 1929 in Michigan City, Indiana. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1947. He served in the Navy in 1948 and was united in marriage to Olive “Holly” Blue Aug. 8, 1949 in the St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Forest City. Lee was a mechanic and had a passion for playing golf. He enjoyed bowling, throwing horseshoes, working on word find books and watching his kids play softball and the Minnesota Twins.
He is survived by his children’ Ron (Paula) Valiant of LaPorte, Gary (Kate) Valiant of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Larry (Debbie) Valiant of Forest City, Rusty (Jacque) Valiant of Forest City, Butch (Christine) Valiant of Bemidji, Becky (Dave) Clark of Grand Forks, North Dakota and Kent (Lisa) Valiant of Litchfield; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters Donald (Betty) Valiant of Shakopee, Gen Johnson of Glendorado, Jim Valiant of Big Lake, and Philip (Jo) Valiant of Forest City; brother-in-law Lowell Mortensen; and special friend Stephanie Hanson.
He was preceded in death by his wife Olive “Holly”; sister Patricia Mortensen; brother-in-law Ralph Johnson; and sister-in-law Ruth Valiant.
