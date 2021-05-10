Dec. 21, 2020
Lee Raymond Henry Henke, 86, of Brownton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Memorial services were Saturday, May 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton with interment following in the church cemetery. The Rev. R. Allan Reed officiated. Organist was Karen Buckentin. Congregational hymns were "In The Garden," "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Beautiful Savior." Urn bearer was Orlin "Butch" Henke.
Lee Raymond Henry Henke was born July 15, 1934, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Herbert Fredrick and Eleanor Frances (Hanke) Henke. Lee was baptized as an infant Aug. 5, 1934, at home by Rev. Henry Weerts and later was confirmed in his faith as a youth March 30, 1947, by Arthur Koehler at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He lived seven miles south of Hutchinson and attended District 81 country school for eight years. Lee graduated from Hutchinson High School with the Class of 1952.
In November of 1954, Lee served in the Army National Guard for 14 years to January of 1960 and again in March of 1972 until November of 1978 where he was honorably discharged and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant.
As a young man, Lee was heavily involved in FFA and 4H winning many local and state awards. While helping run a roller-skating rink in Winthrop. Lee met the love of his life, Helen, for the first time and they became an elegant dance skating couple. Skating became a regular family passion for the next 20 years.
Lee and Helen were married Oct. 21, 1956. This marriage was blessed with two children, Paul and Steven. Lee and Helen resided in Hutchinson and Lee worked at Larry's Red Owl in Stewart, until his grandfather's farm came up for sale. Lee purchased the farm and farmed for 43 years until he retired. They shared 63 years of marriage until the passing of Helen Feb. 13, 2020.
Lee loved sports; he played fast pitch softball as a pitcher for about 30 years. He enjoyed hunting and trapping also enjoyed playing cards, puzzles and fishing. Lee and Helen enjoyed traveling to Branson, Missouri, for many years and also loved winter getaways to Texas and Mexico.
Lee was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton.
Lee passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake, at the age of 86 years. Blessed be his memory.
Lee is survived by his sons, Paul Henke and his wife Jenise, of Hutchinson, Steven Henke and his wife Margo, of St. Louis Park; granddaughters, Adele Harlow Henke, Celine Elizabeth Henke; brother Orlin (Butch) Henke and his wife Judy, of Breezy Point; nephews, Chad Henke, Joshua Henke, Perry Henke; many other relatives and friends.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Eleanor Henke; wife Helen Henke.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.