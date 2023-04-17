April 15, 2023
Leighton Paul Johnson, 71, of Grove City passed away Saturday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital surrounded by his family. A funeral service celebrating his life will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield. The Rev. Aaron VanDuinen will officiate. Visitation with the family will begin at 2 p.m. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Leighton was born July 21, 1951, to Orrin and E. Lorraine (Olson) Johnson in Willmar. After graduating from Cosmos High School in 1969, Leighton went on to obtain his welding certificate from Willmar Vo-Tech. Leighton worked at Palm Industries and Custom Products as a welder and design engineer. In his role as a supervisor, he was well loved and respected by all his co-workers.
Leighton was united in marriage to his best friend, Ronda Jean Nelson, on June 23, 1972. They made their home for more than 50 years in Grove City. Together they raised three children.
As a young teen, he attended Trout Lake Bible Camp in Pine River, where he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He was a bold witness for the Lord and was eager to share God's love with everyone he met. Leighton was a member of First Baptist Church in Grove City where he served in many roles, including a deacon, a member of the worship team, and a boys club leader.
Leighton's gift from God was to serve, help and encourage others. He enjoyed serving in the community and helping people in any way he could. When he wasn't serving or helping someone, you could find him on the golf course, in the backyard practicing his putting, or spending time with his grandchildren.
Leighton is survived by his wife, Ronda; children, Heather (Roy) Winkelman of Litchfield, Jeremy (Jessica) of Prior Lake, Jessica (Eric) Maeschen of Harrisburg, South Dakota; 14 grandchildren, Paige, Jorden and Haleigh Winkelman, Mariana, Micah, Lily, Mercy, Olivia and Hadassah Johnson, Emma, Katelyn, Connor, Brody and Owen Maeschen; sister-in-law, Mona Johnson; sister, Wendy (Paul) Mastilak; brother, Chris (Sandy) Johnson; mother-in-law, Carol Nelson; and many, many other close relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Everett; and brother, Philip Johnson.