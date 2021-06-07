June 1, 2021
Leland Allen Schiro, 63, of Cosmos, passed away Tuesday, June 1, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, with his family by his side. Funeral services were Monday, June 7, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, with interment following in the church cemetery. The Rev. Vicki Toutges officiated. Organist was Charles Lietzau. Congregational hymns were “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Here I Am, Lord” and “I Was There to Hear Your Borning Cry.” Casket bearers were Gordon Anderson, Chris Schlueter, Dan Hilker, Travis Polzin and Chad Kalis.
Leland Allen Schiro was born Jan. 18, 1958, in Litchfield, Meeker County, the son of Donald and Verna (Schlueter) Schiro. He was baptized as an infant Feb. 9, 1958, and was confirmed in his faith in the spring of 1973, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. Leland received his education in Cosmos and was a graduate and valedictorian of the Cosmos High School Class of 1976.
On Aug. 1, 2018, Leland was united in marriage to Carol Safranski in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leland and Carol resided in Cosmos.
Leland was employed as a diesel mechanic for Holt Motors and Riebe Trucking for numerous years. Leland enjoyed riding motorcycles in his younger years, fixing and working on anything with an engine, and gardening. He also enjoyed helping out on the family farm, driving his tractors, spending time at AJ acres camping, and teaching the kids all about hog roasting and canning with son Landon and granddaughter Lily. Leland especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and many great friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Leland is survived by his spouse Carol Schiro; children, Landon (Alexandria) Schiro, Amber Safranski and Chad Kalis; granddaughter Lillian Schiro; grandson Riley Keenan; many other relatives and friends.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Verna Schiro; infant daughter Sherri Schiro; father-in-law Robert Safranski; mother-in-law Delphine Safranski; brother-in-law Roger Kurth; and niece Paula Schlangen.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.