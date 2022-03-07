March 4, 2022
Leland Danielson, 91, of Litchfield, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Bethany Memory Care in Litchfield. A private Celebration of Life and interment will be held at a later date in the Manannah Union Cemetery.
Leland Danielson was born on Oct 4, 1930, in Litchfield, to Lars and Lillian (Nelson) Danielson. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1948. Leland furthered his education at Vocational Technical State School of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and Kellogg Telephone Equipment School in Chicago, Illinois. Leland served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955 as an aviation structural mechanic 2nd Class.
On June 25, 1960, Leland was united in marriage to Elaine Sommerfeld at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. This marriage was blessed with four children, Larry, Bryan, Lori, and Brenda. In April of 1962, Leland and Elaine purchased a farm in rural Grove City, where they raised their family on their dairy farm. They shared 56 years of marriage before the passing of Elaine in 2017.
Leland enjoyed many hobbies; leather work, wood carving, rug making, meat processing/smoking and trying new things, especially family adventures. Many special memories were made with the family in Mexico, Boundary Waters and Alaska. He treasured watching his family and encouraged everyone to enjoy life.
Leland is survived by his children, Larry Danielson of Paynesville, Bryan (Deborah) Danielson of Eden Prairie, Lori (Alan) May of Hartford, South Dakota; son-in-law John (Ellen) Glatzmaier of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Joseph Danielson, Elayna Danielson, Pearl Alexander; great-grandchildren, Lorianna Alexander and Michael Alexander; step-grandchildren, Colin (Jackie) May and Stephanie (Reuben) Viles; step-great-grandchildren, Jace May, Brooklyn May, Thomas Viles, and Emmeline Viles; many other relatives and friends.
Leland is preceded in death by his parents, Lars and Lillian Danielson; wife Elaine Danielson; daughter Brenda Glatzmaier; parents-in-law, Allen and Frieda Sommerfeld; brother-in-law Robert Sommerfeld.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.