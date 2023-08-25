Aug. 21, 2023
Lemoine "Lee" Grams, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Aug, 21, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, with visitation an hour before the service. Both the visitation and funeral will take place at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road SW in Hutchinson.
Lee was born on July 21, 1937 in Slayton. He was the son of Lester and Vivian (Glasshoff) Grams. Lee was baptized as an infant on Sept, 5, 1937 at home. He was later confirmed on March 22, 1951. He received his education in District 108 in Des Moines River Township, and Westbrook High School. In the spring of his sophomore year, his father hurt his back so Lee had to quit school to work on the family farm.
On Aug. 2, 1959, Lee was united in marriage to Lois Beth Nelsen at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. They made their homes in Westbrook, Tracy, Pipestone, and Hutchinson. The marriage was blessed with four daughters, Darcelyn, Deborah, Paula, and Patricia. They shared 64 years of marriage.
At the time they got married, Lee worked for Boeck Construction. He then worked for Leo Gilb Construction and helped build Highway 71 from Long Prairie to Clarissa. In Jan. 1961 he went to work for Keith Villa in Westbrook delivering milk and making ice cream. At that time Keith was associated with Springfield Dairy. In 1966 that dairy sold to Oak Grove and Lee was offered a distributorship in Tracy. Lee and Lois moved to Tracy in June 1966 where Lee operated his milk route.
After the June 13, 1968 tornado, Lee was offered a larger milk route in Pipestone. They moved to Pipestone in Aug. of 1968. In Feb. of 1974, Lee was offered a job with Oak Grove traveling and working with distributors all over the State of Minnesota. They moved to Hutchinson in Feb. of 1974. When the Hutchinson distributor retired, Lee went back to delivering milk and owned that milk route for five years. After that he worked for Oak Grove as the transportation coordinator until his retirement in Aug. 1998. During retirement, Lee pursued his love of driving by working for trucking companies during the summer months.
Lee was a member of the volunteer fire departments in Tracy, Pipestone, and Hutchinson, retiring from the Hutchinson fire department in 1987. He was active in the Pipestone Lions Club and enjoyed being part of the clown club in Pipestone. Lee and Lois were both active in Jaycees in Tracy and Pipestone. He was very proud of his many years of donating blood. In the most recent years Lee received great enjoyment from listening to gospel music.
Lee and Lois enjoyed many other activities together as a couple including bowling leagues, golf and cards. Lee also enjoyed fishing (especially his Canadian fishing trips), men’s bowling league and making his marble boards which were sold to people all across the country. Their greatest joy was spending time with family and watching their children’s and grandchildren’s sports and activities.
They enjoyed traveling together, including trips to several destinations in Mexico (Lee loved parasailing and deep sea fishing), New York, an East Coast fall tour, Jamaica, Branson, California, Denver, Oregon and a Caribbean cruise. Their biggest enjoyment came from their 25 years of wintering in Sedona and Scottsdale, Arizona. They made many lifelong friends who returned year after year. Also, while in Scottsdale, they enjoyed volunteering at the Waste Management golf tournament.
Lee is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Lois; daughters, Darcelyn (Tim) of Elk River, Deborah (Mark) of Mahtomedi, Paula (Brian) Dalton of Littleton, Colorado, and Patricia (Paul) Sorensen of Minnetrista; eight grandchildren, Nathan (Leah) Gustafson of Maplewood, Anna (David) Watson of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Adam Hanson of St. Louis Park, Matthew (Lindsey) Gustafson of Fort Worth, Texas, Marisa Gustafson of Maplewood, Brooke Dalton of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Peter Sorensen of Minnetrista and Perry Sorensen of Minnetrista; three great-grandchildren, Fredrik Watson, Trey Gustafson, and Eleanor Watson; and siblings, LaVonne (Lloyd) Solarz and Darrell Grams.
Lee was preceded in death by parents, Lester and Vivian Grams; grandson, Parker Sorensen; niece, Lisa Solarz; sister-in-law, Shirley Grams; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Ellen Nelsen; godparents, Art and Bernice Steen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Allina Hospice - Hutchinson branch, Hemochromatosis International hemochromatosis.org, or a charity of choice.
Arrangements by Neptune Society Golden Valley Minnesota www.neptunesociety.com/location/minneapolis-cremation for the Grams family.