May 11, 2022
Lena G. Icenhower Pease, 56 of Hutchinson passed away peacefully at Hutchinson Health with her husband by her side, on May 11, 2022. Lena was known to family and friends as "Peach." Celebration of life will be from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Elks Club in Hutchinson on Saturday. All family and friends are welcome.
Peach was born July 12, 1965, in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of Bernard and Alice (Hanshaw) Thaxton. Peach grew up in the Ripley/Fairplane, West Virginia area where she went to Ripley High school until her senior year and then transferred to Ravenswood, where she graduated.
Peach married Tony Icenhower of Ravenswood just after graduating and they had two children, Dustin Anthony Icenhower and Nicholas Andrew Icenhower. Peach later went on to marry her current husband, James Pease, and relocated to Hutchinson in 2001 where she resided until her death.
Peach enjoyed playing pool, riding motorcycles, spending time with her family and many grandchildren, oh, and of course, visiting yard sales.
Peach was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Thaxton; son Nicholas Icenhower; and niece Robin Taylor.
She is survived by her mother, Alice Ilar; sisters, Tina and Nina Thaxton; son Dustin (Caridad) Icenhower, and their seven, soon to be eight children of Hutchinson; granddaughter Aria Icenhower of Iowa; stepson Robert Pease of Hutchinson; stepson Jason Pease of Staunton, Virginia; stepdaughter Amy (RD) Whited and their two children of Ravenswood, West Virginia; also many nieces and nephews all of West Virginia.