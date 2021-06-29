June 26, 2021
Lennox Charles Euerle, 86, beloved husband of Joan Mary Levno Euerle for 67 years, passed away June 26. A funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Albion Evangelical Free Church (11480 5th St NW, Cokato, MN 55321).
Born in Forest Prairie Township, Nov. 17, 1934, he was the son of the late Albert Emil W. and Clara W. Ramthun Euerle.
Lennox proudly served for 11 years in the U. S. Air Force as a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam War era at the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was stationed at Parks Air Force Base Dublin, California; Donaldson Air Force Base, Greenville, South Carolina; McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas, McChord Air Force Base, Tacoma, Washington, and Naha Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. The C-134 Globemaster was his favorite aircraft to work on. As a member of the 3rd Air Rescue Squadron, Lennox served as an aircraft mechanic for the SA-16 Albatross amphibious aircraft. He flew in the Albatross which was used in filming the movie “Flight from Ashiya”. He was proud to have five children who followed his example by enlisting in the Air Force as well as three grandchildren who also served in the military.
Lennox’s first love was Joan. He was a deeply devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Among his other loves were the Minnesota Vikings, John Deere tractors, feeding and watching birds, fishing, old classic country music, cars, farming, and gardening. His favorite pets were Sam, Buddy, Betsy and Bootsie.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; brother Gerald (Audrey), of Litchfield; sister Annette Knutson, of Cokato; children, Steve, of Maple Plain, Sandi (Bill) Strickland, of Sumter, South Carolina, Debbie, of Buffalo, Rose (Steve) Foss, of Cokato, Juanita (Tom) Sparks, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Tony (Andy), of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ron (Lindi), of Fromberg, Montana; grandchildren, Billy, David, Jason, Jessica, Aaron, Anthony, Nathan, Alex, Megan, Joshua, and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Cooper, Tyler, Ava, Mason, McKenzie, and Lily.
Preceding him in death include brothers, Fred, Albert, Berton, and William; sister Margaret; and son John.
Arrangements by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home of Cokato, 320-286-2534, swansonpeterson.com