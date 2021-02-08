Feb. 3, 2021
Leon Raymond Daniels, 75, of Villard died Feb. 3 at St. Cloud Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born on Oct 15, 1945, to Raymond and Marian (Isaacson) Daniels in Meeker County. The oldest of four children, Leon grew up on the family farm near Litchfield. He attended school in Litchfield and graduated with the Class of 1963. After high school, Leon joined the U.S. military and served during the Vietnam War. Prior to deployment, he met his beautiful bride and wife of 54 years, Louise Becker. The two were married in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, on April 11, 1966.
Following Leon’s honorable discharge from the service, he and Louise made their home in various places around Minnesota before settling on a farm near Villlard in 1976. It was there that they raised their four children, Lynn, Leon Jr., Leann and Lance. Leon and Louise were members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Villard. Leon was a member of the Villard American Legion. He served for many years on the Westport Township Board and on the Nelson Creamery Board.
Leon loved his wife and family. He also loved farming and watching the things grow. He was hardworking, dedicated, and well-respected by many. He had a great sense of humor and was quick to laugh. Leon freely and selflessly gave of himself to others. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Louise Daniels of Villard; his four children, Lynn (Mark) Schnobrich of Glenwood, Leon Daniels Jr. of Villard, Leann (Dave) Freetly of Danvers, and Lance (Tina) Daniels of Villard; mother Marian Daniels of Kimball; four grandchildren, Carrie, Amanda, Sean, Shyliah; great-grandchild, Kaidence; three sisters, Marilyn (Richard) Howk of Dassel, Darlene Johnson of Hutchinson, and Lois (Ken) Biel of Browerville; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Daniels.
Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood.