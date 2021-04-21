April 14, 2021
Leonard J. Blazinski, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, April 14, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, April 21, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Musical selections were “Amazing Grace,” “Shepherd Me, O God,” “Prayer of St. Francis,” “Be Not Afraid,” “Song of Farewell” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Urn bearer was Jasmine Chavira. Military honors by Silver Lake American Legion Honor Guard Post 141.
Leonard Joseph Blazinski was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Lester Prairie. He was the son of Joseph and Bertha (Ardolf) Blazinski. Leonard was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake. He received his education at St. Adalbert’s School through eighth grade.
Leonard entered active military service in the United States Army Jan. 9, 1953, in Minneapolis, and served his country during the Korean Conflict. He received an honorable discharge Nov. 24, 1954, at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, and achieved the rank of corporal. Leonard earned a Korean Service Ribbon, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation.
On April 28, 1962, Leonard was united in marriage to Henrietta Splichal at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Glencoe. This marriage was blessed with two children, Ronald and Debra. Leonard and Henrietta purchased a home on Lake Erie in rural Hutchinson, Meeker County, and later moved into Hutchinson in 2015. They shared 58 years of marriage.
Leonard farmed in rural Glencoe for several years until he retired in 1995. He was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the American Legion Silver Lake Post 141, the Catholic Workmen, and the Silver Lake Knights of Columbus Council 1841.
Leonard enjoyed dancing, fishing, deer hunting and pheasant hunting. He also enjoyed traveling. In the summer after cultivating corn and soybeans, he would take Henrietta, his brother- and sister-in-law, and a couple cousins and go up north to “God’s Country” for a couple of days. Leonard cherished the time spent with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Leonard is survived by his wife Henrietta Blazinski of Hutchinson; son Ronald Blazinski and his wife Kathy of Silver Lake; daughter Debra Blazinski and her special friend Harley Kenning of Glencoe; granddaughter Crystal Blazinski; great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Peyton and Alecia; sister-in-law Diane Splichal; many other relatives and friends.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Bertha Blazinski; sister Theresa Havlicek and her husband James; and brother-in-law John Splichal.
