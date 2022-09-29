Sept. 17, 2022
Leonard A. Tewes, 86, of Acoma Township, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his home. Memorial service is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Memorials preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church or School in Acoma Township. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Eugene DeVries. Organist is Jane Vacek. Congregational hymns are, “Asleep With Jesus”, “Amazing Grace” and “Rock of Ages”
Leonard Alvin Tewes was born at home on March 25, 1936, in Acoma Township, McLeod County, near Hutchinson. He was the son of Henry and Amanda (Prieve) Tewes. Leonard was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, where he was a lifelong member. He attended a rural grade school through the eighth grade and continued his education in Hutchinson, where he graduated in 1954.
Leonard was a farmer for many years and when he decided to retire, he rented out the farmland but continued to live on the property.
Leonard passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his home, at the age of 86 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Leonard is survived by his sisters-in-law, Arlene Tewes and Harriet Tewes; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Amanda Tewes; brothers, Arthur, Walter, Edwin, Fritz, Roy, Willard, Henry, and John; sisters, Ella, Verna, Dorothy, and Elsie.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.