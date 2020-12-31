Dec. 27, 2020
Leonard W. Haas, 93, of Hutchinson, formerly Buffalo Lake, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Leonard William Haas was born April 28, 1927, in Buffalo Lake. He was the son of Edward and Pauline (Krumrey) Haas. Leonard was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. He received his education at the District 57 Country School in rural Buffalo Lake.
Leonard entered active military service in the United States Army April 2, 1946, and served his country in Manila and the Panama Canal. He received an honorable discharge Oct. 1, 1947, at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, earning the rank of corporal.
On June 23, 1950, Leonard was united in marriage to Lucille Bulau at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. This marriage was blessed with four children, Thomas, Connie, Scott and Cathy. Leonard and Lucille were longtime residents of the Buffalo Lake area and later moved to Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson in 2015. They shared 70 years of marriage.
Leonard farmed in Preston Lake Township until he retired in 1992. He loved his farm and referred to it as "God's Little Acres." He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. He was also a member of American Legion Post 469 of Buffalo Lake for 20 years.
Leonard enjoyed bowling, playing softball, local birthday club and polka music. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
When Leonard needed assistance with his daily care, he became a resident at Harmony River Living Center Jan. 16, 2018.
Blessed be his memory.
Leonard is survived by his wife Lucille Haas of Hutchinson; children, Thomas Leonard Haas and his wife Cindy of Buffalo Lake, Connie Lou Curry of Hutchinson, Scott Leonard Haas and his wife Lori of Buffalo Lake, and Cathy Louise Scharmer and her husband Shawn of St. Cloud; grandchildren, David (Tracy) Haas, Renae (Jeremy) Weigel, Christopher (Brandi) Curry, Tracy (Aaron) Berry, Bryan Haas, Shane Haas, Tanner (Angela) Haas, Melissa (Craig) Sik, Tonia Scharmer and Brett (Jillian) Scharmer; 11 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Pauline Haas; and siblings, Ervin (Illo) Haas, Erma (Derold) Richards and Alice (Barney) Carrigan.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hector.