April 28, 2021
Leoncio T. Tomenes, 74, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, April 28, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Saturday, May 1, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Special music was “I’ll Fly Away” and “Amazing Grace.” Urn bearer was Dustin Paulson.
Leoncio “Lee” Thompson Tomenes was born Feb. 21, 1947, in Zamboanga City, Philippines. He was the son of Leoncio and Lucia Thompson Tomenes. Lee was baptized as an infant in Quezon City, Philippines. Lee’s family legally immigrated to the United States in 1961. He received his education in Hollywood, California, and was a graduate of the Hollywood High School Class of 1966.
Lee voluntarily enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served his country during the Vietnam War, where he served four tours of duty. He received an honorable discharge April 15, 1971.
After serving his country, Lee returned to California where he met his first wife Debbie Pottorff and had three children, Allan, Emily and Belinda Tomenes. He later met his soulmate, Cynthia Ann Wilson. Lee and Cindy married Jan. 16, 1992, and had two more children, Mary and David Tomenes. Lee and Cindy moved to Minnesota to provide a better life for their children and found a home in Hutchinson. They shared 35 wonderful years together and have 10 grandchildren, Kayla, Kylie, Brendan, Jacob, Leoncio M. and Benjamin Tomenes, Alexa and Zoe DeBruhl, Madison Garrison, and Maria Rose Ashley VanAusdle.
One of Lee’s legacies will be the countless lives he touched. Lee raised and cared for countless babies and children. “Grandmaster Lee” impacted the lives of many in our community through the subtle way he offered his thoughts and wisdom to others. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Even on his deathbed, Lee showed exceptional strength. He was surrounded by his loved ones until the moment of his death. The family extends special thanks to Justin Hansen, Bre Hoppe, Jess Paulson and Owen Anderson for their compassionate care of Lee up to and during his final hours.
Blessed be his memory.
Lee is survived by his wife Cynthia Tomenes of Hutchinson; children, Allan Tomenes of Hutchinson, Emily Garrison of Victorville, California, Belinda Tomenes of Litchfield, Mary Tomenes of Hutchinson, and David Tomenes of Stillwater; grandchildren, Kayla Tomenes, Kylie Tomenes, Brendan Tomenes, Jacob Tomenes, Leoncio M. Tomenes, Benjamin A. Tomenes, Alexa and Zoe DeBruhl, Madison Garrison, and Maria Rose Ashley VanAusdle; sisters, Lucille Todd of Waupun, Wisconsin, and Lorraine Hall of Rowlett, Texas; many other relatives and friends.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents Leoncio and Lucia Tomenes.
