Dec. 27, 2021
LeOra June Pittman, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Monday, Jan. 10, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Interment is at a later date in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Layton Lemke. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Prelude was “Rock of Ages.” Recessional was “The Old Rugged Cross.” Soloist was Bonnie Baumetz performing “Sentimental Journey,” “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” and “In the Garden.” Urn bearers were her grandsons.
LeOra Pittman was born June 17, 1929, on a farm north of Stewart, in Collins Township. She was the middle child of Martin and Lydia (Ebent) Woller. LeOra was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. She received her education at Stewart Public School.
When LeOra was 15, her mother passed away, leaving two older sisters and a younger brother and sister still at home. LeOra was chosen to stay home from school to take over the household and to care for her younger siblings. At age 16, she moved to Glencoe with her sister, Zella, where she first worked as a waitress and later as a garment inspector for the Strutwear Company.
LeOra was united in marriage to Homer Pittman Oct. 7, 1947, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. They resided in Glencoe until 1950, when they moved to a rented farm south of Buffalo Lake. During this time, LeOra and Homer were blessed with two children, Nancie and Jeffrey. In 1960, they moved to Hutchinson, where they made their home and were fortunate to have wonderful neighbors in the Prochnow families. LeOra and Homer shared 47 years of marriage before Homer passed away July 18, 1995.
LeOra made many friends in the community while working as a waitress for Swansons’ Truck Stop and Hutch Cafe. She retired in 1984. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. LeOra was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary since 1976, and past president of the Auxiliary Branch of the VFW Military Order of the Cooties, as well as a charter member of the National World War II Memorial.
LeOra enjoyed activities at the Senior Center; making cards with her group of ladies and participating in crafts. She volunteered at Burns Manor for several years. LeOra blessed her family with providing some years of day care for three of her grandchildren. She loved being a homemaker and her children still miss her specialties that “no one can make like Mom,” especially the hamburger-noodle hotdish and sugar cookies. LeOra liked inviting people into her home and was always willing to offer a place to stay. One of those people was a young man, Clayton Swalstad, a friend of their son, who lived with LeOra and Homer as he finished high school. Clayton became another “son” in the Pittman household.
LeOra became extra close to her grandson, Joshua Pittman, when he lived with her as he finished high school, and he was a true godsend in her life after Homer’s passing in 1995.
LeOra shared her life with Homer as they traveled to explore new places or just out for a Sunday drive. They met at Lake Marion Ballroom and were always fantastic dancing together, especially to the music of the 1940s.
LeOra moved to her apartment at Ecumen Pines December 2013. She enjoyed and participated in many activities there, especially bingo and crafts. She made some very special friendships that blessed her the last days of her life.
Blessed be her memory.
LeOra is survived by her daughter Nancie (Dick) Waage of Hutchinson; son Jeffrey Pittman and his partner, Sheila Pershau, of Pinedale, Wyoming; beloved grandchildren, Joshua (Tanya) Pittman of Wheaton, Brittany (Scott) Apone of San Diego, California, Katherine Pittman and her fiancee, Cody Kowalczyk, of Clarissa, Matthew (Samantha) Waage of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Amanda Pittman of Dallas, Texas; cherished great-grandchildren, Kayla Aanderud, Braiden Bjorge, James Conroy, Cole Pittman, Lincoln Apone, and Lane Kowalczyk; brothers-in-law, Noel Pittman and Merlin Mielke; sister-in-law Jean Pittman; “son of the heart” Clayton (DeEtte) Swalstad of Abbeville, South Carolina; many other relatives and dear friends.
LeOra was blessed by being a godmother to seven godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Lydia Woller; husband Homer Pittman; grandson Michael Waage; siblings, Duwayne Woller, Queena Hahn, Zella Rettman, and Elvira Mielke; step-brother Leo Stugelmeyer; in-laws, Gloria Woller, Milan Rettman, Lester Hahn, Viola and Ray Schiebel, Art and Joyce Husske, Roger Pittman, Eunice Pittman, Delmar Pittman, and Deon Moran.
