Jan. 13, 2023
LeRoy C. Amundson passed away Jan. 13 at home in Imperial Beach, California, with family at his side. A service will be at noon Saturday, March 11, at St. James Lutheran Church Imperial Beach, California.
LeRoy was born in Hutchinson on Feb. 12, 1940, the son of Irvin and Minnie (Maahs) Amundson. His senior year he attended Hutchinson High School, graduating with the class of 1959. LeRoy proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1962-1964.
He married Marcia Wiese April 14, 1984 at Hope Lutheran Church in Dixon, Iowa. They shared over 38 years of marriage.
LeRoy was in route sales of coffee and Roma pizza for several years, delivering to various counties in Minnesota. In 1976 he decided to become an owner/operator truck driver. He started with International Transport in Rochester, then Life Line Express Placentia, California, and last with American Pacific San Diego. He drove for over 25 years with Marcia at his side for the majority of the time.
Together they shared the interest of their '55 Chevy by being active in the Classic Chevy's of San Diego and participated in many Street Rodder Road Tours and Good Guys events as well as local shows. The travel, life long friends, and memories made along the way were priceless!
He enjoyed going to breakfast with the "gray hairs" and then taking walks along the bay both in Chula Vista and Imperial Beach. Friday was his day to go to Panera Bread in Coronado with Marcia to have coffee and a pastry before she went to work. He met many wonderful people who became his friends along the way. He will be missed sitting at their table reading the paper and having his coffee.
LeRoy will be missed dearly by those who knew him and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia; children, Jill (Jim) Thieleges and Todd Amundson; grandchildren, Austin, Ally and Brooke Thielges; siblings, Mary Ann Wheeler, Joyce Schramm, Jerry (Jean) Amundson, Nancy (Craig) Pederson; brother-in-law, Martin Pederson; sisters-in-law, Janet (Larry) Schlapkhol, Marilyn (Keith) Steward, Lois (Bruce) Keppy; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald; sister, Grace.