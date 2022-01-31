Jan. 28, 2022
Leroy A. Bunke, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, with interment in the church cemetery at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Clergy officiating is The Rev. Eugene DeVries. Organist is Jane Vacek. Congregational hymns are, “Be Not Afraid,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace” Honorary urn bearers are, Travis Mallak, Austin Bunke, Krystle Bunke, Tyler Bunke, Michaela Bunke, Eric Wussow. Urn bearer is Sara Wussow.
Leroy Arnold George Bunke was born on Feb. 19, 1942, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Herman and Ella (Boller) Bunke. Leroy was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. He received his education in Acoma until the sixth grade and then transferred to Hutchinson Public School, which he attended until the ninth grade.
On Oct. 7, 1962, Leroy was united in marriage to Sylvia Klaustermeier at Zion Lutheran Church in Benton Township. This marriage was blessed with four children, Cheryl, Alan, Kevin, and Greg. Leroy and Sylvia resided in rural Hutchinson and in 2017 moved to The Village Cooperative in Hutchinson. They shared 59 years of marriage.
After his father’s passing, Leroy helped farm until 1962. Through the years, he was employed at Green Giant, Glencoe Manufacturing, Miller & Sons hauling gravel, 3M (until he retired in 1995), and then Brownton Grain & Ag for 10 years.
Leroy and Sylvia had many adventurous travels. A special trip was a month-long trip by car to Alaska. They also enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Germany, Iceland and took several family trips to different places in the United States. Leroy enjoyed gardening, playing cards, polka music, dancing and telling his stories of his years growing up. He also loved to tinker with odd projects in his shop, and making things from materials he had on hand.
Leroy enjoyed his Allis Chalmers tractors. His proudest moment was restoring a 1954 WD45 Allis Chalmers, something he always wanted to do and accomplished at the age of 70! And he enjoyed showing it off at the Heatwole Threshing Show.
He cherished time with family during the holidays and playing buck euchre with friends. Many great memories were made at the annual horseradish parties, card parties and birthday parties throughout the years.
Leroy passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson, at the age of 79 years. Blessed be his memory.
Leroy is survived by his wife Sylvia Bunke of Hutchinson; children, Cheryl (Duane) Mallak of Olivia, Kevin Bunke of Hector, Greg Bunke of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Sara (Ben) Wussow, Travis Mallak, Tyler Bunke, Michaela Bunke, Austin Bunke, Krystle Bunke; great-grandson, Eric Wussow; many other relatives and friends.
Leroy is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ella Bunke; sister, Lorraine Kottke and her husband, Robert; infant son Alan Bunke; nephew Thomas Kottke.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.