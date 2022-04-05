March 26, 2022
Leroy Hedtke, 89, of Stewart, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral service was Friday, April 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. R. Allan Reed. Organist was Vicki Herrmann. Congregational hymns were, ”What A Friend We Have In Jesus”, “I’m But A Stranger Here”, “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace”. Casket bearers were Kyle Hedtke, Kurt Hedtke, Nick Miller, Doug Lueck, Brad Knutson and Everett Diepold. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Leroy Victor Hedtke, was born on Aug. 11, 1932, in Brownton, on the family farm. He was the son of Henry C. and Mathilda A. (Dahlke) Hedtke. Leroy was baptized as an infant on Aug. 21, 1932, and later confirmed in his Christian faith as a youth on June 2, 1946, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. He received his education at School District #50 in Round Grove Township, and also attended parochial school at Immanuel in Brownton.
Living at home and farming with his father, Leroy was drafted to the United States Army on Jan. 8, 1953. He received an honorable discharge on Dec. 24, 1954. Leroy then joined the National Guard in Hutchinson, where he served for eight years.
On April 23, 1966, Leroy was united in marriage to Rosemond “Rosie” Ehlert at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. This marriage was blessed with two children, Todd and Terrie. Leroy and Rosie resided in Round Grove Township. They shared 54 years of marriage until Rosie passed away on Oct. 22, 2020.
Leroy farmed all of his life and retired in 1993, after a severe heart attack.
As a young man, Leroy enjoyed pheasant and deer hunting. Later in life, he enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with his family and friends.
Leroy was a lifetime member at Immanuel Lutheran Church and served on many boards and committees. He also served on the Brownton Co-op Ag Center Board for 33 years, and the Round Grove Township Board for 44 years, where he served as treasurer. Leroy was a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96 where he served one year as Sgt. at Arms.
On Oct. 22, 2021, Leroy was diagnosed with lung cancer and COPD. Leroy passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, which also happened to be Rosie’s birthday, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, at the age of 89 years. Blessed be his memory.
Leroy is survived by his children, Todd Hedtke of Stewart, Terrie Erickson and her significant other, Jeff Hartwig of Darwin; brother Clarence (Janice) Hedtke of Brownton; special dog Dottie; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Leroy is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mathilda Hedtke; wife Rosemond “Rosie” Hedtke; son-in-law Kevin Erickson; sister Inez Lueck.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.