Aug. 23, 2019
LeRoy Remmel, 77, of Grove City died Friday evening, Aug. 23, at his home in rural Grove City. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Atwater. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home in Atwater and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to Grove City Ambulance and Rescue Squad.
LeRoy Carl Remmel was born May 24, 1942, on the family farm in Lake Elizabeth Township near Atwater, son of Henry and Agnes (Stranberg) Remmel. He grew up in the rural Atwater-Grove City area and attended school in Grove City. Following school, he served in the Army National Guard for six years.
On Feb. 14, 1964, he married Charlot Rosenquist and they lived and farmed south of Grove City. LeRoy was a dairy farmer and also drove milk truck for many years until his retirement in 2007.
He was a 4-H leader and a member of the Meeker County Saddle Club and Grove City Trap Club. LeRoy was an avid hunter and also enjoyed snowmobiling. He loved animals, enjoyed birdwatching, was a horseman and loved his six dogs. He also enjoyed having coffee with the guys and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
LeRoy is survived by his wife Charlot of Grove City; daughter Dayna (and Judd) Latham of New London; two sons, Damon Remmel and Devon Remmel, both of Grove City; six grandchildren, Jessica Dick, Tyler Dick, Jordon Peterson, Ana Remmel, Hunter Remmel and Gabrielle Latham; sister Elsie Johnson of Rogers; brother Russell (and Peggy) Remmel of Luxemburg; sister-in-law Chrisara Remmel of Grove City; brother-in-law Frans (and Deborah) Rosenquist of Atwater; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son at birth; brother Allan Remmel; two brothers-in-law, Don Johnson and Lance Rosenquist; and sister-in-law Marilyn Klatt