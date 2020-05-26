May 21, 2020
LeRoy Runke, 94, of Boon Lake Township, Renville County, passed away Thursday, May 21, at his home in Boon Lake Township. Private family service will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills. The Rev. David Markworth to officiate. Organist: Marsha Kruse. Congregational Hymns: “Nearer, My God, to Thee” and “Abide With Me.” Casket Bearers: LeRoy’s grandchildren, Ross, Andrew, Dustin, Nick, Leah, Katie, Amanda, Shannon, Lynsey, Hunter, Makenna, Maya, Kaleb, Dawson, and Brie.
LeRoy Eugene Runke was born July 22, 1925, in Boon Lake Township, Renville County. He was the son of Fred and Minnie (Schroeder) Runke. LeRoy was baptized as an infant Aug. 9, 1925, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth May 22, 1938, both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills. He received his education at the Country School through grade eight.
LeRoy met Betty Welker at a mass choir at church. On Nov. 15, 1953, Betty and LeRoy were united in marriage at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield, by Rev. Raebe. Their marriage was blessed with five children, Randy, Renae, Frederick, LaRay, and Gayln. LeRoy and Betty made their home in Boon Lake Township, Renville County. They shared 48 years of marriage until Betty passed away Dec. 2, 2001.
LeRoy farmed at his home in Boon Lake Township for many years.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills where he was active on the Church Board.
LeRoy enjoyed attending auctions and being on his farm. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
LeRoy passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home in Boon Lake Township, at the age of 94 years.
Blessed be his memory.
LeRoy is survived by his children, Randy Runke of Stewart, Renae Pollock and her husband Dan, of Buffalo, Frederick Runke and his wife Debra, of Stewart, LaRay Runke and his wife Becky, of Stewart, Gayln Runke and his wife Becky, of Stewart; grandchildren, Ross Runke, Andrew (Brittany) Runke, Dustin (Jess) Runke, Nick (Alyssa) Runke, Leah (Shawn) Williams, Katie (Josh) Antonsen, Amanda Pollock, Shannon (Travis) Bergstrom, Lynsey (Andy) Kalenberg, Hunter Runke, Makenna Runke, Maya Runke, Kaleb Runke, Dawson Runke, and Brie Runke; great grandchildren, Peyten Runke, Morgan Williams, Kyndel Williams, Alaina Williams, Wyatt Bergstrom, Ruby Bergstrom, Mason Runke, Kinslea Runke, Kayson Runke, Blake Thuringer, Luca Runka, Kyla Runke, and Kora Runke; special friend Kirby the Farm Dog; and many other relatives and friends.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents,Fred and Minnie Runke; wife Betty Runke; brother Lisle Runke; sisters, Rosetta Miller, Berndena Miller, and Eunice Benjamin.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.