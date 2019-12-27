Dec. 21, 2019
Leslie G. Elder, 74, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Friday, Dec. 27, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. The Rev. Gerhard Bode officiated. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Soloist was Jim Wendling performing “Amazing Grace.” Congregational hymns were “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Blessed Assurance” and “Joy to the World.” Urn bearers were Leslie’s grandchildren; Arica Forsti, Payton Knight, Marley Knight, Madison and Maisy Elder. Military honors were provided by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Leslie Gilbert Elder was born Feb. 20, 1945, in Mountain Lake. He was the son of Lloyd and Lois (Davis) Elder. Leslie was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Brownton and was a graduate with the Brownton High School Class of 1963.
Leslie entered active military service in the United States Air Force on Sept. 10, 1963, in Minneapolis. He received an honorable discharge on Sept. 5, 1967, at McGuire AFB in New Jersey and achieved the rank of Senior Airman (E-4).
On Oct. 3, 1970, Leslie was united in marriage to Linda Holler at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Troy, Tracy and Trent. Leslie and Linda resided in Hutchinson. They shared 31 years of marriage until the passing of Linda on June 25, 2002.
Leslie was employed at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing until his retirement on Sept. 1, 2002.
Leslie was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, along with the American Legion Post 96 in Hutchinson.
Leslie enjoyed home improvement projects, operating as a small aircraft pilot and camping. He especially enjoyed going to the lake with his grandchildren and family.
Blessed be his memory.
Leslie is survived by his children; Troy Elder and his wife, Sheila, of Hutchinson, Tracy Knight of Zimmerman, and Trent Elder of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Arica Forsti, Payton Knight, Marley Knight, Madison Elder and Maisy Elder; siblings, Merle Laird of Mankato, Harold Elder and his wife, Peggy, of Hutchinson, Mary Garoutte of St. Clair, David Elder and his wife, Val, of Hutchinson, Rusty Elder and his wife, Lisa, of Mankato; brother-in-law Robert Miller of St. James; and many other relatives and friends.
Leslie is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Lois Elder; wife Linda Elder; sisters, Martha Miller and Charlotte Hardel; brothers-in-law, Robert Laird, Jim Garoutte, and Herman Hardel; and sister-in-law Sandy Elder.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.