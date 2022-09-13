Sept. 8, 2022
Leslie E. Herzog, 95, of Litchfield, died on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022 at his home in Litchfield after a short illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield with Parish Prayers at 7 p.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Leslie Eugene Herzog was born on June 8, 1927 in Wanamingo to V.O. and Marie Herzog, following his twin brother, LeRoy, ten minutes later. He graduated from Paynesville High School in June of 1945. He then enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in Guam during WWII. Les began his banking career, working as a teller, bank examiner and VP of Union National Bank in Minot, North Dakota. He was named president of 1st State Bank in Cooperstown, North Dakota in 1965. In 1972, he became president of 1st State Bank of Litchfield until his retirement in 1983.
Les married Patricia Ann Solfelt in June of 1950 in St. Cloud. They had two sons, Stephen, born May 1951 and Thomas in May 1953.
Les was very active in all the communities serving on multiple boards and oversaw many fundraising events. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, but his greatest passions were golf, his Catholic faith and his family. He was very proud of his sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Pat; his sons, Stephen (Joan) of Kalispell, Montana and Thomas (Julie) of Fargo, North Dakota; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
