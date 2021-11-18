Nov. 15, 2021
Lester J. Ziegler, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, at Cedar Crest in Silver Lake. Funeral service will be 11:00a.m., Monday, Nov. 22, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Jill Warner officiating. Special music by Rev. Brian Brosz “One Day At A Time” and “Amazing Grace.”
Lester John Ziegler was born Jan. 7, 1938, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Charles and Blanche (Peterson) Ziegler. Lester was baptized as an infant, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at United Church of Christ in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1956.
On Oct. 23, 1976, Lester was united in marriage to Beverly Paul at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hutchinson, by Rev. John Longly. Lester and Beverly resided in Hutchinson. They shared 38 years of marriage before Beverly passed away Nov. 6, 2014.
Lester was a dispatcher for Hutchinson Utilities. He retired in March, 1993.
Lester enjoyed fishing, being the handyman, going to country music festivals, and snowmobiling. In his later years, he enjoyed calling ACC Midwest Transportation for a ride to and from Walmart. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Lester passed away Monday, Nov. 15, at Cedar Crest, at the age of 83 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Lester is survived by his siblings, Lois Phillips of Sacramento, California, Donna Fischer of Hutchinson, Betsy Wright of Darwin; sister-in-law Charlotte Ziegler of Oregon; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Blanche Ziegler; wife Beverly Ziegler; siblings, Dorothy Porth and her husband Elmer, Darrold Ziegler and his wife Eleanor, Orville Ziegler, Marilyn Putney and her husband Wally; brothers-in-law, Bernard McCormick, Valentine Wright, Ray Fischer.
