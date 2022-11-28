Nov. 10, 2022
Levi Michael Blomquist, of Watkins, was taken into the arms of God on Nov. 10, 2022, at the age of 23. Levi, often referred to as "Mr. B" by his mother, was a gentle and loving soul who loved his family and his friends so dearly. Levi clung to the Word of God and journaled his own Bible studies and thoughts in hopes to help others someday. He was also very passionate about helping others see their worth and potential. When he wasn't with his family or friends, he was working on his many creative hobbies of art, custom clothing, rug making, creating songs, riding his skateboard, and sewing. He started his own brand named "11th Hour" after being inspired by numerous conversations with his mother about that very topic. He impacted everyone he encountered because of the great love he carried for people. He was larger than life in the eyes of many, especially his parents, siblings, and his nieces and nephew. Levi, o'mighty man of valor.
He is survived by his wife Erin Morrison; his mother, Jill (Justin) Wass of Kimball; his father, Erik (Rebecca) Akers of Coon Rapids; his brother Matthew Akers; his sisters, Brittni (Tim) Schaefer, Chelsey (Ty) Stark, Lexi Eklund, McKenzi Schilling, McKenzie Wass, Jade Wass, Kyra Wass, Brooklyn Wass, and Tia Wass; nieces, Destinee, Evlynn, Meadow, and Ciarra; and nephew, Bennett.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Michael Lance Blomquist.
Private services will be held.