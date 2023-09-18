Aug. 22, 2023
Lila Dorothy Meyer, 97, of Tiffin, Iowa, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Aug. 22 at her home, with her family by her side. Private family graveside service was held. Memorials preferred to "Lila Meyer Memorial" at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
She was born Jan. 24, 1926, in Glencoe, to Otto and Dorothy (Dammann) Brelje. She graduated from Glencoe High School.
Lila married Charles "Bob" Meyer on May 8, 1949. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Lila was a church secretary for many years in Prairie Village, Kansas.
While living in Hutchinson, she enjoyed volunteering at the Thrift Shop. Her hobbies included knitting, traveling, reading and watching baseball. She had a strong faith in Christ her entire life. She was an active member at Peace Lutheran in Hutchinson.
Lila is survived by her daughter, Linda Meyer of Tiffin, Iowa; son, Steve (Susan) Meyer of Brookings, South Dakota; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Lila was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Meyer; sisters, Helen Voss, Margaret Beneke and Ramona Ellies.
