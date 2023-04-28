April 25, 2023
Lilias Elsie Asfeld, 88, passed away on April 25, surrounded by her family at The Annandale Care Center. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, with prayer service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo, Friday, May 5, with visitation from 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Pallbearers are Jeremy Asfeld, Gordan Michael Asfeld, Shawn Asfeld, Zechariah McConnell, Nicholas Mooney and Eric Asfeld. Honorary Pallbearers are Benjamin Asfeld, Shanda Hubbell, Lisa Van Delden, Brandy Asfeld, Wendy Pool, Ventia Webber, and Natalie Dornan.
Lilias was born on Aug. 17, 1934 on a farm in Meeker County to Henry and Emma (Ross) Zempel. They lived on the farm in Forest City until her high school years when they moved to Litchfield. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1952.
On May 2, 1953, she was united in marriage to George Asfeld. They made their home in Watkins until 1957, when they moved to Buffalo where they attended St. Francis Xavier Church. While attending and enrolling the children in Catechism classes, she converted and became Catholic. To date, she is still a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Lilias worked several different jobs. She worked in a dental office in Litchfield, was an aide at Park View Care Center, and cooked and cleaned at the King's House in Buffalo. She also worked for The Buffalo School District as the head custodian at the Primary Elementary School, where she retired after 26 years.
She was known for her involvement with the Christian Women's Club (now known as The After 5 Club). She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Francis Xavier.
Lilias loved to cook, clean, play cards and host family get-togethers. She never missed a birthday, anniversary, wedding, first communion or graduation without sending a special kind of card. She enjoyed shopping and getting her hair done as she took pride in her appearance. She loved taking care of her indoor plants and outside garden flowers. She was especially proud of her Precious Moments collection.
While her husband George was still alive, they enjoyed traveling to Australia, Hawaii, and Mexico. They also enjoyed cruising and spending time wintering in Texas.
Lilias is survived by her five of six children, Glenn (Beatrice) of San Antonio, Texas, Keith “Skip” (Arlene) of Cokato, Gordan of Watertown, Pamela Mooney of Maple Lake, and Laurie (Dan) McConnell of Becker; 13 grandchildren; one step granddaughter; 37 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death is her husband, George; infant son, Steven; her parents; brother, Leo Zempel, and his wife, Nona; sister, Hazel McCarty, and her husband, Harold; daughter-in-law, Diane; son-in-law, Stephen Mooney.
The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com