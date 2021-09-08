Sept. 3, 2021
Lilly M. Kaping, 94, of rural Comos, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Funeral services were Wednesday, Sept. 8, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in rural Cosmos, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Mindy Czycalla officiated. Organist was Kathy Jackson. Congregational hymns were "How Great Thou Art", "Amazing Grace" and "Jesus Loves Me". Casket bearers were Marilyn Rusch, Carolyn Vollmer, LaRae Schmidt, Wyatt Kaping, Trent Kaping, and Gage Daak.
Lilly Minnie Kaping was born April 8, 1927, in Litchfield. She was the daughter of Carl and Emma (Bakken) Boelter. Lilly was baptized as an infant, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in District 53 County School.
On May 9, 1947, Lilly was united in marriage to Donald Kaping at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. This marriage was blessed with four children, Shirley, Joan, Gene, and Mark. Lilly and Donald resided in Cedar Mills Township, Meeker County, where they farmed. Lily and Donald shared 70 years of marriage before Donald passed away in January, 2018.
Lilly was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed helping Donald on the farm.
Lilly enjoyed collecting cups and saucers, baking, doing puzzles, reading, canning, quilting, gardening, and going dancing with Donald. She was always found sneaking her grandchildren cookies and candy. Lilly especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Lilly passed away Friday, Sept. 3, at Prairie Senior Cottages, at the age of 94 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Lilly is survived by her children, Shirley Kaping of Minneapolis, Gene Donald Kaping and his special friend Lisa Guetter of Lake Lillian, and Quitman, Texas, Mark Kaping and his wife Marion of Cosmos; three grandchildren, Jeremy (Tracey) Kaping, Kathy (Brad) Schultz; daughter/granddaughter Danyelle Cox; four great-grandchildren, Tiffany and her husband Gage, Wyatt, Trent, and Mya; two great great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Arlo; twin sister Lila Rusch of Hutchinson; brother Orville Boelter of Minneapolis; many other relatives and friends.
Lilly was preceded in death by her husband Donald Kaping; daughter Joan Kaping; parents Carl and Emma Boelter; brothers, Eddie Boelter, Raymond Boelter, Clarence Boelter; sisters, Adeline Johnson, Esther Wendorff, Doris Boelter (in infancy).
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.