June 1, 2021
Linda M. Lund, 72, of Shakopee, passed away Tuesday, June 1, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis after a three-year battle with cancer. A gathering of friends and family is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the Dobratz–Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Interment is in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Linda Mary Lund was born May 28, 1949, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of Edwin and Lola (Wilkinson) Pagel. Linda was baptized at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Buffalo Lake and was a graduate of the Buffalo Lake High School Class of 1967.
On Oct. 22, 1977, Linda was united in marriage to Steven Lund at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. This marriage was blessed with two children, Stacy and Christopher. Linda and Steven resided in Glencoe and later moved to Shakopee. They shared 43 years of marriage.
Following high school, Linda moved to Minneapolis, where she met her lifelong best friend Barb Green. There she was employed as a dental assistant until she moved back to Hutchinson, where she worked at 3M and was a server at the Velvet Coach in Hutchinson as well as the Chalet Supper Club in Hutchinson. After she was married, Linda worked as a preschool teacher at the Shakopee Child Learning Center.
Linda enjoyed antiques so much so that she became an antique collector and dealer and shared this passion with her mother and sister. As her mother and sister aged, she helped them move to Shakopee where she provided care and support throughout the rest of their lives. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, with whom she helped raise. Linda was a wonderful, loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. All who knew her will miss her kind and friendly manner.
Blessed be her memory.
Linda is survived by her husband Steven Lund of Shakopee; children, Stacy Lund of Shakopee, and Christopher Lund of Los Angeles, California; grandchildren, Robert Cheney and Carter Cheney of Shakopee; brother Winston Pagel and his wife Kathy, of Woodbury; many other relatives and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Lola Pagel; and sister Carole Pagel.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.