Nov. 20, 2020
Linda Marie Mundt, 68, died peacefully after a long battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday Nov. 20. A small private service was held at Ripley cemetery.
Linda was raised on a farm near Forest City where she enjoyed attending 4H and being with the animals. Linda graduated from Litchfield HS in 1970.
Linda enjoyed travel, camping and watching old TV shows. She worked many years at Tonka Toys, HTI and just recently retired from Minnesota Rubber. She enjoyed spending time with family and her dear friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Elsie; and brother Vernon.
Memorials in Linda's name can be made to the American Cancer Society.