Nov. 30, 2019
Linda Smolnisky, 73, of Litchfield passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Linda (Roeszler) Smolnisky, daughter of Leonard and Florence Roeszler, was born Jan. 31, 1946, in Ashley, North Dakota. She grew up in Ashley and graduated from Ashley High School. Linda enrolled in college after high school, earning her bachelor's degree in education from the University of North Dakota in 1968.
Linda married Dale Smolnisky Aug. 6, 1967. Their honeymoon to Alaska was the first of many travel adventures during her lifetime. Linda taught English for one year in Ellendale, North Dakota, before she and Dale moved to Litchfield to pursue teaching positions. They were part of a local bridge group composed of teacher couples who also enjoyed travel, including ventures to Colorado and Mexico. Their daughter Greta was born in 1974.
Dale and Linda built the home they shared at 742 East Crescent Lane in Litchfield with help from Linda's parents who owned the lumberyard in Ashley. Linda continued to teach English at Litchfield Junior High School (later Litchfield Middle School) for 34 years. She loved her career and her students. Linda also coached the middle school speech team and maintained a free library in her classroom funded with her own purchases of books and books on tape. Travel during summers away from the classroom and into retirement involved family road trips across the United States, a summer trip to Europe and a Caribbean cruise and travels to Germany with Dale to visit friends.
Linda was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She and her close friend Marilyn Meline managed Zion's Fair Trade store, which included items that Linda brought back from travels in South Africa. Linda volunteered with the Thrivent Financial board. She enjoyed theater and music, listening to Minnesota Public Radio and watching programs on Minnesota Public Television.
Linda is survived by her mother Florence; spouse Dale; daughter Greta (Michael); and two stepgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father Leonard Roeszler.
