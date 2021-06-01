May 27, 2021
Lloyd M. Broderius, 93, of Hector, passed away Thursday, May 27, at the Olivia Hospital. Funeral service was Tuesday, June 1, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hector with interment in the Hector City Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Lutter officiated. Organist was Gwen Degner. Pianist was Val Cunningham. Special music by Broderius Ensemble "Just A Closer Walk With Thee" and "Thy Will Be Done". Congregational hymns were "Beautiful Savior" and "How Great Thou Art." Readers were Ken Carlson, David and Samantha Nelson. Casket bearers were Lloyd's grandchildren.
Lloyd Maynard Broderius was born Aug. 16, 1927, in Osceola Township, Renville County. He was the son of William Jr. and Lillian (Macik) Broderius. Lloyd was baptized and confirmed as an adult March 8, 1954, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hector. He received his education in Hector and was a graduate with the Hector High School Class of 1945. He was a talented athlete and played many sports.
Lloyd entered active military service Dec. 4, 1950, at Minneapolis. He served in the United States Army with the 11th Airborne Division. He received an Honorable Discharge Dec. 3, 1952, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky having achieved the rank of Private First Class.
On June 12, 1955, Lloyd was united in marriage to Maxine Mae Jorgenson at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with four children, Rebecca, Richard, Lee, and Jeffrey. Lloyd and Maxine resided in Melville Township and Hector. They shared 65 years of marriage.
Lloyd was a lifelong farmer and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Renville County Pork Producers, Hector School Board, Hector Elevator Board, and the Carl O. Potter American Legion Post 135 of Hector.
He enjoyed farming, traveling, family history, reading, and being "chief advisor" to his sons.
Lloyd passed away Thursday, May 27, at the Olivia Hospital, at the age of 93 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Lloyd is survived by his wife Maxine Broderius of Hector; children, Rebecca Edwards and her husband Gerald, of Hector, Richard Broderius and his wife Sherri, of Hector, Lee Broderius and his wife Geralyn, of Glencoe, Jeffrey Broderius and his wife Kristin, of Hector; grandchildren, Daniel Edwards, William Broderius and his wife Laura, Samantha Nelson and her husband David, Lisa Broderius and her husband Bryan Petty, Adam Broderius, Mark Broderius, Michael Broderius, Ethan Broderius; brother Forrest Broderius and his wife Mary, of Hector; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents William Jr. and Lillian Broderius; brothers, Buford Broderius and his wife Elvera, Malcolm Broderius and his wife Donna.
