Aug. 7, 2021
Lloyd Franklin Norgren, 92, of Annandale, died Saturday at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Lake Union Covenant Church, South Haven with the Rev. Tyler Menssen officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's website. The urn bearers will be Lloyd's grandsons, Jarod and Jesse Besonen, Jacob Norgren, Parker, Payton and Cade Jackson. Laurie Klippenes, Amanda Kilpela and Samuel Kilpela will provide the music for the services. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the Kingston American Legion Honor Guard.
He was born Feb. 20, 1929, at his home in French Lake Township. He grew up on the farm along with his five siblings. He was baptized and confirmed in his faith at Lake Union Covenant Church near South Haven. Lloyd graduated from Annandale High School with the Class of 1947. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War on the Gearing-class destroyer, USS McKean. After his honorable discharge, he made use of the G.I. Bill at Dunwoody to study electronics. Lloyd used his degree while working for IBM and Atlantic Bell.
On June 23, 1956, Lloyd was united in marriage to Grace Lekander at Kingston Apostolic Lutheran Church in Kingston. They made Brooklyn Center and New Hope their home, where they were blessed with five children. After retiring in 1994, Lloyd and Grace moved to Lake Carlos near Carlos, and in 2014 they moved to Annandale. Lloyd was a member of Lake Union Covenant Church and the Kingston American Legion; he was a former member of Lake Community Church in Alexandria and Plymouth Apostolic Church in Plymouth. Lloyd enjoyed hunting and the time it provided to spend with family and with nature. He was a generous man with a quiet, calm and steady demeanor. Lloyd was a role model as a father, husband and man.
He is survived by his wife Grace; five children, Kimberly (Darrell) Besonen of Prescott, Arizona, Tod (Julie) Norgren of Blaine, Lee Norgren of Coon Rapids, Bradley (Jean) Norgren of Delano and Jennifer (Todd) Jackson of Detroit Lakes; 13 grandchildren, Erika, Jarod, Tricia, Jesse, Ashley, Amber, Jacob, Amanda, Kelsey, Kayley, Parker, Payton and Cade; 19 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandchild Elizabeth Grace Besonen; sisters, Bernice Knudson, Ethel Anderson and Gladys Leukema; and brothers, Wallace and Earl Norgren.
